South Sioux City is currently looking for their next superintendent, and one local administrator is one of four finalists for that position. Norfolk High School Principal Derek Ippensen has been named as one of the finalists for the schools superintendent position. He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Doane College. He also has an Education Specialist degree and a Master in Education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO