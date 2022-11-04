ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Beating Charlie Crist by 10 Percent in New Poll

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
A new poll from Institute of Politics (IOP) at Florida State University (FSU) and conducted by YouGov shows Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of former Gov. Charlie Crist in the Florida gubernatorial election.

The poll shows DeSantis with 53 percent and Crist trailing at 43 percent.

DeSantis leads among white voters, taking 59 percent of them, while getting 19 percent of African American voters. The two candidates run closely among Hispanics with DeSantis with a slight edge with 48 percent of them backing the governor while 46 percent support Crist.

Both candidates have nailed down their party bases with less than 5 percent of both Republicans and Democrats willing to cross party lines. But independents break DeSantis’ way as the governor takes 54 percent of them and Crist pulls only 39 percent of them.

“Gov. DeSantis’s job approval rating is a robust 55 percent, even though almost half of Florida voters say that the state’s economy has “gotten worse” over the past year. Indeed, among those voters saying the Florida economy has gotten worse, 50 percent say they approve of the job DeSantis is doing as governor. DeSantis’s numbers may be buttressed by a perceived strong government response to Hurricane Ian. The majority – 81 percent – of Florida voters say they approve of the government’s response to Hurricane Ian thus far,” noted IOP.

Dr. Hans Hassel, the director of the IOP and a political science professor at FSU, weighed in on the poll on Friday.

“The IOP poll shows that voters consistently view Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a positive light and appear poised to re-elect him to another term in office,” said Hassel.

The poll of 1,117 likely voters in Florida was taken from Oct. 20 through Oct. 31 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.68 percent.

Comments / 171

Patricia Lizotte Strait
4d ago

***RED WAVE NOVEMBER *** Let's take back our Country in the mid-term elections. Vote Republican to save America for our future children of America.

Reply(5)
39
Tom
4d ago

I knew DeSantis would win but I must question the intelligence of those voting for Charly. I mean have they been sleeping for two years???

Reply(5)
43
Joan Machen
4d ago

Can’t believe he’s not beating by 100% hopefully is the same people that counted the last presidential election are not counting ballots in Florida🙃🇺🇸

Reply(2)
41
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

