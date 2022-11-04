Read full article on original website
Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’
It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ. Christian Bale said everyone in...
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
‘Have Gun, Will Travel’ and Other Classic TV Shows That Are Impossible to Stream
From vintage TV western 'Have Gun, Will Travel' to 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' these classic TV shows aren't available to stream.
26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones
Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series
Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
SWAT season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
SWAT season 6 is going to be a fixture or CBS' Friday night lineup. Here is everything that we know about the crime drama.
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
The Simpsons: New Treehouse of Horror episode turns Homer and Marge into anime characters
A brand new episode of The Simpsons will turn Homer and Marge into anime characters.Since 1990, the long-running animated sitcom has aired Halloween specials titled “Treehouse of Horror”.The latest edition will change the format of the series by parodying Death Note, a Japanese anime show based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.This parody, which makes up just one segment of the anthology episode, will turn Homer and Marge into human characters depicted in the Japanese anime style.Korean studio DR Movie animated the segment, which has been teased in new screenshots and...
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — how to watch, reviews, trailer and everything we know about the Daniel Radcliffe movie
Daniel Radcliffe stars in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a sure to be weird look at the life and career of the song parodist. Here’s what we know.
Meet the Romantic Killer cast: who's who in the Netflix anime series
Here's all the major voice actors in the Romantic Killer cast.
