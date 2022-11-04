ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’

It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
Collider

‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast

Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
wegotthiscovered.com

Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series

The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
BGR.com

26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones

Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
Deadline

‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series

Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
wegotthiscovered.com

A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey

The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
The Independent

The Simpsons: New Treehouse of Horror episode turns Homer and Marge into anime characters

A brand new episode of The Simpsons will turn Homer and Marge into anime characters.Since 1990, the long-running animated sitcom has aired Halloween specials titled “Treehouse of Horror”.The latest edition will change the format of the series by parodying Death Note, a Japanese anime show based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.This parody, which makes up just one segment of the anthology episode, will turn Homer and Marge into human characters depicted in the Japanese anime style.Korean studio DR Movie animated the segment, which has been teased in new screenshots and...

