Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.

12 DAYS AGO