Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’
Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed
WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
AEW News: The Date Of Jeff Hardy’s Next Hearing, Zack Clayton Meets Fans
Jeff Hardy’s next hearing is set for later this month. Hardy was arrested back in June and is facing a number of offenses. Pwinsider reports that his next hearing date will be November 18th. The charges against Hardy include felony DUI (alcohol or drugs), third offense within ten years,...
Various News: NWA Altering Title Belt?, Sheamus’ Return To TV
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that a change may be coming to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s rumored that the title may have been sized to fit Tyrus, who is challenging for the title at Hard Times 3. He will be facing current champ Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match for the strap. NWA Hard Times 3 will take place on November 12th.
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
Bandido Officially Signs With AEW
According to a report from F4WOnline, Bandido has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The contract is now official, as pen was put to paper recently. Bandido faced off against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite. At the time, he was offered a contract with the company. WWE also had an offer on the table.
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
Backstage News On The Nick Aldis & NWA Situation
A new report from Fightful sheds a little more light on what’s going on between Nick Aldis and the NWA in light of his recent suspension. Fans might remember that Aldis’ punishment came after comments he made about not re-signing with the company when his contract expires in January.
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
Wheeler Yuta: AEW Is “Absolutely Not” At War With WWE
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta has refuted the idea that All Elite Wrestling is at war with WWE. Since AEW was founded in 2019, the company has taken shots at WWE’s product, which WWE has done in return on occasion. During a recent appearance on MackMania, Yuta clarified that despite...
Adam Pearce Trolls Fans Online, WWE Holding More Tryouts, Bianca Belair News
WWE will be holding more tryouts in early December. Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter to address some recent ‘controversy.’ Basically, it’s an epic troll job which you can see below:. WWE’s Campus Rush tour will be at Boise State University tomorrow. It will then continue on...
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground
MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
SCRYPTS Teases NXT Debut Next Week, Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, SCRYPTS finally teased making their debut on next week’s show with a video. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:. Also on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons failed to capture the NXT...
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (11/8/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Women’s Tag Team titles: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. Five minute challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey.
Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More
You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On Raw
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw get to her. On the show, Cross won the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash...
