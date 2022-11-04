Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Ruled Out For Seahawks Week 9 Rematch at Cardinals

Aiming to sweep the season series against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will have to do so without one of their best pass rushers and a key secondary target for Geno Smith on the outside.

Only two days away from their annual matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks ruled out pass rusher Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin for Sunday's NFC West rematch in the desert.

After missing practice most of last week, Taylor attempted to play through a hip injury against the Giants last weekend, but he only lasted three snaps before exiting and changing into street clothes. Unable to turn the corner, he sat out all three of Seattle's practices and will miss at least one game due to the nagging injury.

"He's totally in rehab mode," Carroll said of Taylor's status, indicating he has been working with trainers throughout the week.

Minus Taylor, the Seahawks will rely on the trio of Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, and Bruce Irvin to fill the void. With Daryl Johnson and Alton Robinson still on injured reserve, it's possible the team could consider elevating undrafted rookies Joshua Onujiogu or Vi Jones from the practice squad for extra depth at outside linebacker.

As for Goodwin, as confirmed by Carroll, the speedy veteran receiver injured his knee during Sunday's win and also didn't participate in practice this week. Coming off two consecutive stellar outings as the team's third receiver, including catching a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Chargers in Week 7, the Seahawks will have to replace his production with Dee Eskridge and other wideouts chipping in.

"Marquise was starting to make some noise for us and he was getting going and we'll miss him," Carroll responded when asked if Goodwin's absence would mean more chances for Eskridge. "He's got some real traits and stuff that we like out there. But yes, it will call for [Dee] Eskridge to have more ops."

With Goodwin out, Seattle may have Penny Hart back in action after missing the past four games with a hamstring issue to help soften the blow. The fourth-year wideout out of Georgia State returned to practice as a limited participant and was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report.

But after doing a "really good job" on the field without any setbacks this week, Carroll sounded optimistic about Hart's chances of being ready to play after a lengthy layoff.

In additional injury news, undrafted rookie safety Joey Blount also received a questionable designation with a quad injury after not being listed on the injury report earlier in the week. Carroll did not provide an update on his situation and it remains to be seen if he will be available to suit up.

From a positive standpoint, the Seahawks will have starting center Austin Blythe back in action after he sat out the second half of last week's win over the Giants with a sprained knee. Receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf also didn't have designations on Friday's report after jumping up to full participants at practice on Thursday, while safety Ryan Neal will be available after being limited most of the week by an ankle issue.