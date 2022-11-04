CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday marked the last day for voters across the country and in the Carolinas to make their voices heard in the 2022 election cycle. Several key races in both North Carolina and South Carolina were in the spotlight, from the race for U.S. Senate in the Tar Heel State to the governor's race in the Palmetto State. But as the ballots were cast, what experiences did voters have at the poll booth?

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO