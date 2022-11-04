Read full article on original website
Red Ox
3d ago
changed mine to unaffiliated when all that covid bs propaganda and lies started tryna force ppl to take jabs lol 😂 I'll never vote for a dem ever ever
nc user 58
3d ago
your talking about new voters? in 2020 Trump won new voters. this year we seen the data that 40,000 democrats switched parties. the red wave is full go.
Same Ole
3d ago
I switched to Unaffiliated in 2019 and the Democrsts are still sending me ads and texting me for support. I guess they want to remind me that I am a minority and minorities are obligated to vote Democrat 🙄
WCNC
Can I still register to vote for the midterm elections?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Polls are now open in North Carolina and South Carolina for the 2022 midterm elections. But what if you're not registered to vote?. Can I still register to vote for the midterm elections?. North Carolina. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, the...
WCNC
How to view a sample ballot before voting in the 2022 midterm election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day for the highly anticipated midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress and at the state level in North Carolina and South Carolina. Republicans are expected to make gains on Democrats in the U.S. House, while...
North Carolina swing district may affect control of US House
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Central to Democrats’ fight to fend off a red wave in the U.S. House is North Carolina, home to multiple districts with a slight political lean and one high-profile swing district that analysts have called a national bellwether for partisan control of Congress. North...
bpr.org
2022 North Carolina Election Results
Use the tool below search results all races in North Carolina for 2022 and historical elections.
A look at the midterm election experience in NC, SC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday marked the last day for voters across the country and in the Carolinas to make their voices heard in the 2022 election cycle. Several key races in both North Carolina and South Carolina were in the spotlight, from the race for U.S. Senate in the Tar Heel State to the governor's race in the Palmetto State. But as the ballots were cast, what experiences did voters have at the poll booth?
wfmynews2.com
Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who's taking the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates are leading the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. You can get...
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
WCNC
Your rights at the polls in North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
Could Bo Hines-Wiley Nickel race in NC’s 13th District be a bellwether for the US?
For months, the race between Democrat Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines to represent North Carolina’s 13th has been the quintessential dead heat.
foxwilmington.com
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than...
WCNC
Election Day 2022 arrives for midterm elections: #WakeUpCLT To Go
After months of campaigning, the 2022 midterm elections are finally here. We're looking at the key races in North Carolina and South Carolina on #WakeUpCLT To Go.
15 reports of voting intimidation in NC; emergency State Board of Elections meeting scheduled
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
WCNC
Polling sites are now open in South Carolina
The countdown for Election Day is down to the hours. This is the first year South Carolinians were able to vote early without giving a reason why.
theappalachianonline.com
Meet the Candidates: North Carolina House of Representatives
Election Day is Nov. 8 and with 19 candidates on the local ballot, Watauga voters have many decisions to make. The Appalachian has curated responses to questions on certain policy positions of candidates in local office. The questions and responses below are curated from The Boone Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet...
Chronicle
North Carolina's early voting data shows higher turnout than 2018 midterms
As the last day of early voting ended in North Carolina on Saturday, voter turnout numbers recorded higher than in the 2018 midterm elections. Early voting lasted 17 days, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Who’s voting?. Approximately 2.1 million people have voted in North Carolina through Nov. 5,...
Here’s the rundown of North Carolina’s and the Triad’s most important races for Election Day 2022
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Tuesday is the day: Your last chance to cast a ballot in this year’s so-called midterm elections. Early, in-person voting concluded Saturday afternoon, and about 2.15 million of you have voted. That’s about 85,000 more than at the same period in 2018 – or roughly 4%. But experts note that in […]
carolinajournal.com
N.C. midterm election results: Live updates
Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
qcnews.com
Midterm early voting numbers in North Carolina surpass 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting came to an end on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Now, if you want to vote in person you’ll have one more chance on Election Day. At last check, more than 185,000 Mecklenburg County residents have cast their ballots. But the numbers are expected to increase as the latest data is released since long lines flooded early voting sites across Mecklenburg County on Saturday.
Intimidation, aggressive campaigning at NC polling places under investigation
CHARLOTTE — Over a dozen incidents involving possible voter intimidation or aggressive campaigning at polling places in North Carolina are under investigation, state officials told Channel 9 a day before the midterm election on Tuesday. According to the NC State Board of Elections, investigators are looking into 16 different...
