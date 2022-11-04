(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Monday, 7 November, Platinum (PL) is $990.50. Platinum has had a delayed response to the global recovery, which presents a significant opportunity for investors. A combination of growth in investment demand and Chinese spot buying will likely push the price of platinum higher. However, if you are not sure whether it is a good time to buy, consider its historical price behavior.

