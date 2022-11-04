Read full article on original website
via.news
USD/EUR Over 2% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.777% up from its 52-week low and 4.856% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Jumps By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Monday, 7 November, Platinum (PL) is $990.50. Platinum has had a delayed response to the global recovery, which presents a significant opportunity for investors. A combination of growth in investment demand and Chinese spot buying will likely push the price of platinum higher. However, if you are not sure whether it is a good time to buy, consider its historical price behavior.
via.news
GBP/USD Bearish Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 4.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.15. GBP/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.138% up from its 52-week low and 16.103% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/USD’s last...
via.news
USD/JPY Bullish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 7.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $146.54. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.208% up from its 52-week low and 3.552% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Slides By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 7 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,869.46. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 181286001, 94.78% below its average volume of 3472954329.46. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
Palladium Futures Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,901.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 653, 99.99% below its average volume of 6097763135.1. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
AUD/USD Rallies Into Resistance Following 4% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The 50-Day EMA should be watched, given that there has been a lot volatility. There are many issues with the Australian dollar, including the fact that Australia’s Reserve Bank must address the housing crisis. Pay close attention to China, as lockdowns continue to create major problems....
via.news
USD/CNH Bullish Momentum: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7991% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.086% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.751% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 25.61% in 10 sessions from $32.16 at 2022-10-24, to $40.39 at 14:42 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,507.70, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Cocoa Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 5.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,518.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 0, 100% below its average volume of 17784832.83. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 2.88% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, Crude Oil (CL) is $91.52. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 15007, 99.99% below its average volume of 22818182122.53. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 8.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,514.13. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.13% up from its 52-week low and 35.86% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 44% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 44.97% in 21 sessions from $5.67 at 2022-10-11, to $8.22 at 12:47 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $10,452.91, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
CBOE Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.33% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, CBOE (VIX) is $25.16. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.34 and 1.99% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.67.
via.news
Everbridge Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10% Jump As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) jumped by a staggering 10.56% to $27.64 at 15:51 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.26% to $10,591.47, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Super Micro Computer Stock Over 38% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose by a staggering 38.72% in 21 sessions from $55.74 at 2022-10-11, to $77.32 at 11:43 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.03% to $10,471.89, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) fell by a staggering 15.34% in 5 sessions from $15.33 at -15.34, to $12.98 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.56% to $10,729.19, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Texas Pacific Land Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) rose by a staggering 15.84% in 5 sessions from $2329.01 to $2,697.92 at 15:05 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.35% to $14,754.49, following the last session’s upward trend. Texas...
via.news
DISH Network Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) rose 9.29% to $14.59 at 15:11 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,507.70, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Natural Gas: Potential For Additional Gains In The Near Term, Following 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest reversed two consecutive daily drops and increased by around 5.5K contracts on Friday. In the same line, volume went up by nearly 105K contracts also following two daily pullbacks in a row. According to...
