ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania

A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Biden, Obama, Trump Make Final Midterm Push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania was the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KOAT 7

Republican party address President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden paid a visit to Central New Mexico Community College to deliver remarks on student debt relief Thursday. The president was joined by members of the democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 'We're here today to talk about a key part of what...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race

President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

In Final Midterm Push, Biden Warns of Threats, Trump Hints at Another Run

YONKERS, N.Y. (Reuters) - President Joe Biden warned that a Republican win in Tuesday's midterm elections could weaken U.S. democracy, while former President Donald Trump hinted at another White House bid, two days before votes in which Republicans could gain control of both chambers of Congress. The comments, made at...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats did not run on Biden’s agenda

It is still too early to know just how badly President Joe Biden and the Democrats were rebuked by voters today, but Democrats are already out spinning the press on why the loss isn’t as bad as past defeats. “Usually the president’s party gets absolutely destroyed,” an unnamed Biden...
Dayana Sabatin

Biden Preparing Reelection Bid

Breaking News: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have been meeting since September with their senior advisers at the White House residence in order to prepare a potential 2024 reelection campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy