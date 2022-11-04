5 November 2022 01:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Rapt Therapeutics Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -67 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -78 cents to ​a loss of -47 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", seven "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -67 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -47 cents to a low of -78 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $46.33. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $337.14 thousand from $966 thousand in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -67 cents per share implies a loss of 6.35 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -63 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -0.62 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.68 -0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -0.61 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.63 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 01:24 a.m..

