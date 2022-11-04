ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

mountpleasantmagazine.com

Cigars on 17: For the Love of Luxury

If you like a quality smoke after dinner, Cigars on 17 in Mount Pleasant is the choice for premium cigars. Whether it is a Romeo y Julieta, a Padron or one of many other selections, Cigars on 17 combines its own humidor, customer lounge and premium customer service to give you the best cigar experience possible.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
qcexclusive.com

One of the Best Resorts On Isle Of Palms – The Sweetgrass Inn

Sweetgrass Inn, one of the best resorts on Isle of Palms, makes a wonderful addition to the greater Charleston SC area as a 153-room property with four acres of state-of-the-art resort amenities. The expansive hotel is an IOP escape inspired by the natural simplicity of the relaxing and culturally-rich community in which it resides.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Eater

Charleston Staple Nana’s Seafood & Soul to Close November 20

Mother and son team Carolyn and Kenyatta McNeil have served Gullah Geechee classics at Nana’s Seafood & Soul (5117 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) since July 2011, but now it’s time for a break. “Twelve years is a long time,” says Kenyatta, “I think we are going to just live a regular life for a little bit.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
J.M. Lesinski

Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ

The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
multihousingnews.com

Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes

JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
CHARLESTON, SC

