FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
charlestondaily.net
Coming Soon: LaBonne Franquette – New French restaurant for West Ashley
We are so thrilled to announced ther LaBonne Franquette will be opening soon in West Ashley. This new restaurant will be located at 652 St. Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC. They will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Cigars on 17: For the Love of Luxury
If you like a quality smoke after dinner, Cigars on 17 in Mount Pleasant is the choice for premium cigars. Whether it is a Romeo y Julieta, a Padron or one of many other selections, Cigars on 17 combines its own humidor, customer lounge and premium customer service to give you the best cigar experience possible.
charlestondaily.net
Charity Shoe Drive in Summerville/Ladson/Moncks Corner through November 8 hosted by 5 Star Legacy Group and Success is Just A Process
(Moncks Corner, SC., 2022) – 5 Star Legacy Group and Success is Just A Process is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser for now until Nov. 8th, to raise funds for (La Masion) group home. 5 Star Legacy Group will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs...
qcexclusive.com
One of the Best Resorts On Isle Of Palms – The Sweetgrass Inn
Sweetgrass Inn, one of the best resorts on Isle of Palms, makes a wonderful addition to the greater Charleston SC area as a 153-room property with four acres of state-of-the-art resort amenities. The expansive hotel is an IOP escape inspired by the natural simplicity of the relaxing and culturally-rich community in which it resides.
Eater
Charleston Staple Nana’s Seafood & Soul to Close November 20
Mother and son team Carolyn and Kenyatta McNeil have served Gullah Geechee classics at Nana’s Seafood & Soul (5117 Dorchester Road, North Charleston) since July 2011, but now it’s time for a break. “Twelve years is a long time,” says Kenyatta, “I think we are going to just live a regular life for a little bit.”
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
live5news.com
Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
multihousingnews.com
Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes
JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
This Is South Carolina's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
myfoxzone.com
South Carolina city named among 'Best of the World' for culture, history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It's a popular city in a state full of history that itself is in a country rich in cultural heritage. But one South Carolina landmark made a very short list - in no small part because of a renewed interest in examining a grim aspect of its past.
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
abcnews4.com
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
live5news.com
Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
Raleigh News & Observer
Nurses try to save woman pinned by trucks on hospital ramp, South Carolina cops say
Nurses rushed to help a woman who got pinned between two trucks on a South Carolina medical campus, officials said. But the 69-year-old couldn’t be saved and died at the same hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The Medical University of South...
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
