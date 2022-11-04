In our second State of the Studio episode, Dave and Chris sit down with their MDM partner Dave “DOC” O’Connor to size up food TV from both sides of the screen—what it’s like to make it, and what’s missing by the time someone tunes in to watch it. Then, before a lightning round of Ask Dave (but double-the-Dave), they break down the new kind of programming Dave C. wants to bring to the medium. Plus, stay tuned for: Taxicab Confessions, pitching YouTube with Tony Bourdain, HBO nondisclosure agreements, going to Durham to sit with Coach K, dropping your hairnet into the soup, making a cooking show for someone from the 1600s, auto-tune cooking, learning through failing, BeReal planning, landing in the poseur pile, rating the Spotify office building, a Ralph Wiggum moment, and Dave’s pastry quest.

2 DAYS AGO