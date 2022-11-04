Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brevardtimes.com
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix
SARASOTA, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Mary Vitullo, 63, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Sarasota County woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Vitullo purchased...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday. The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the...
businessobserverfl.com
Tech giant to shutter six California plants, announces 1,400 layoffs
St. Petersburg-based technology component manufacturer Jabil Inc., one of the largest companies in the Tampa Bay region with some $33 billion in annual revenue, is laying off 1,364 California employees and closing six plants for the final week to 10 days of the year. News of the temporary job cuts comes from letters the publicly traded company sent to the Golden State’s Employment Development Department in late October.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $1 million ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Florida Publix grocery store
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A spokesperson for the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday morning that a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Hillsborough County. The quick pick ticket reportedly matched five of the numbers but didn't match the sixth number, which is the Powerball, in...
floridapolitics.com
State orders average 8.4% reduction in workers’ compensation rates
This is the sixth consecutive year the state has ordered a reduction in workers' compensation rates. Florida businesses on average will see an 8.4% reduction on their workers’ compensation bill starting next year. David Altmaier, the state’s top insurance regulator, announced he issued a final order approving the proposed...
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Wins $1 Million Sctratch-Off Bought At Circle K
ORLANDO, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Orange County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00. KC purchased his...
businessobserverfl.com
Fed specialist: No timeline for ending rising interest rates
Tampa Bay, and most of Florida, is insulated from many of the economic troubles facing the country. But it is not isolated. What this means is that given the growth in the state’s population the past couple of years and the demand for housing and supplies its created, the state may avoid some of the worst of an economic slowdown that may be on the way, or as some argue, here already.
As Powerball Fever Sweeps Nation, 24 Winning Tickets Worth Up To $1 Million Sold In Florida
The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion! The Powerball jackpot has rolled 40 times since the August 6, 2022 drawing, generating a staggering $97.1 million in contributions to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). Jackpot winners have the option
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
islandernews.com
Florida homeowners face prospect of massive post-Hurricane Ian insurance rate hikes, experts warn
Separating the spoiled from the splendid among the plastic carton raspberries and blueberries, veteran supermarket employee Gary Wheeler looks up and asks, "By the way, did your homeowners property insurance go up?" Before he hears the reply, he says, "Mine went up $800 dollars! I can't afford $80 more a...
These Florida airports, beaches, roads and schools have closed due to Nicole
Many places in the central and southern regions of the Sunshine State are shuttering before the storm makes landfall.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane
Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
Florida Destination Mentioned on List of U.S. Tours That Americans Should Take
The United States has much to offer for people who want to see beautiful places and experience unique things. That's true even if you have already seen some of what the United States has to offer. One doesn't have to travel overseas to experience varied tours that educate and entertain. There are plenty in the United States and also in Florida.
fox13news.com
Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls
Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
click orlando
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
fox13news.com
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
Comments / 0