The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues, or in one case an abandoned vehicle, a standard sort of call for the agency. In one of the cases, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9:48 a.m., a vehicle was left at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue, in a place where the curb is red. The vehicle was also at a stop sign, the police said. The driver returned and “was given a stern talking” to, according to the police.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO