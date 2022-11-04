Read full article on original website
Park Record
Park City contributors put money into Walker-Warnock, Fetterman-Oz contests
Park City has for decades been one of the state’s most reliably Democratic places, even if elections for the mayor and the Park City Council are not partisan. The arrivals from Democratic strongholds like California and New York brought their politics with them, over time altering the political makeup of the County Courthouse and electing a string of mayors and Park City Councilors who uphold Democratic principles even in nonpartisan offices.
Park Record
Wasatch Mountain Institute gets people outdoors￼
The Wasatch Mountain Institute is carving out a name for itself. The recently formed nonprofit is on a mission to connect children, families and community to the “wonder, recreational and educational opportunities of the Wasatch Mountains,” according to its website. To do so, it participated in Park City...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Park Record
Live PC Give PC tallies up a record-breaking year￼
The numbers for Live PC Give PC are in and this year’s day of giving racked up 6,642 unique donors who gave a total of $5,255,209 in support of 127 local nonprofits last Friday. Those are the highest figures in the history of Live PC Give PC, which was...
Park Record
Park City drivers struggle in first snowstorm as slide-offs mount
It’s been months since it snowed in Park City like it did last week. And drivers had some difficulties as the roads became slick. The Park City Police Department reported a series of traffic accidents related to the wintry weather, as the snow challenged drivers across the city. Accidents...
Park Record
What should Summit County voters know about Election Day?
Tuesday is the last chance for eligible Summit County residents to cast their ballots and have a say in who will represent them at the county, state and federal levels. There are more than 20 races on the ballot, though they will differ for each voter depending on the address, including contests for U.S. Congress, state Senate and House, and the County Courthouse as well as nonpartisan school board races.
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Driver given ‘stern talking’ to about parking issue
The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues, or in one case an abandoned vehicle, a standard sort of call for the agency. In one of the cases, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9:48 a.m., a vehicle was left at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue, in a place where the curb is red. The vehicle was also at a stop sign, the police said. The driver returned and “was given a stern talking” to, according to the police.
