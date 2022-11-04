ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gubernatorial candidates make their final pitches to Northeast Florida voters

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Both gubernatorial candidates made their final stops in Northeast Florida Friday.

Democrat Charlie Crist held four events in Duval, and Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis held a rally in Clay County.

Crist asked students to get out and vote and urge their parents to vote too at his first stop of the day.

“It’s an important election to your future,” said Crist.

Crist has ground to make up in Duval.

Republicans have a 4,000-vote lead in the county, but Crist says he has faith.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it. I think Duval will be blue. I know how strong the local party is here, the great candidates that you have here,” said Crist.

DeSantis spent the day in neighboring Clay County, joined by local state lawmakers and Republican candidates.

“Will you help me send a tired, worn out, old donkey out to pasture once and for all?” DeSantis said at the start of his hourlong speech.

DeSantis holds a double-digit lead in the polls, and during his speech he staunchly defended his administration’s policies throughout his first term.

“We’ve been on the forefront protecting people’s rights, keeping people working, protecting our kids in schools and I think you see a huge groundswell of support out there to recognize that leadership,” said DeSantis.

But in his final pitch to voters, Crist called those same policies divisive and argued they target women and minorities.

“Let’s have a true free Florida for women, for people of color, for people who want to simply vote. If that’s what you want Charlie Crist is your candidate,” said Crist.

However, DeSantis holds it’s his agenda that promotes freedom, arguing people have voted with their feet.

“You saw people being willing to pick up their entire life from as far away a Seattle, Washington and come all the way across a continent for a chance at a better life and that’s just because we did it right and we’ve kept the state free,” said DeSantis.

Nearly 4 million Floridians had already voted with the ballots as of midday Friday.

Republicans hold a 255,000 vote lead over Democrats.

We’ll know if that lead holds when polls close Tuesday.

Related
TK Waters wins Jacksonville Sheriff’s race

Jacksonville FL — According to results from the Duval Supervisor of Elections, Tuesday night voters picked TK Waters as the next Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters defeats Democrat Lakesha Burton and takes over the rest of the former Sheriff Mike Williams’ term which runs through the end of June. Waters will need to run for sheriff again in city elections in the Spring.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
You Decide 2022: County-by-County Results

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s election features a runoff for Jacksonville Sheriff between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters. The winner will serve the remainder of Mike Williams’ term, following his resignation earlier this year. Rich Jones. Rich Jones is News Director and the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win

Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tracking Nicole: Resources ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest resources in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to outline preparations during a 12pm news conference on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates. St. Johns County:. -Starting Tuesday, November 8, at 10:00 am,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville, FL
