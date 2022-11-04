Read full article on original website
Related
H-E-B hosts the 26th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Your local grocery is looking to jump into the holiday season. H-E-B is hosting its 26th annual Feast of Sharing, allowing local residents to come together and share a festive meal. It is taking place today, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Financial Pavillion. The […]
Local owner of melted snow cone van needs your help
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 3 a TikTok video went viral depicting a local entrepreneur struggling to get her business back up after her snow cone van made headlines in San Angelo for catching fire in a Sonic drive-thru in September 2022. Today almost two months later the daughter of the van’s owner, Jessica […]
Angelo State University Renames English Department After Slain Instructor
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist G. Brint Ryan to establish a permanent endowment benefitting ASU's Department of English and Modern Languages. In recognition of this generous gift, the department has been re-named the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages to honor and memorialize Ryan's late sister, who was an ASU alumna and a longtime faculty member in the department. “Natalie loved teaching and dedicated her life to her students," Ryan said. "We are proud to honor her legacy by…
NWS: Slight Rain Chance Monday Will Give Way to Above Average Temperatures
SAN ANGELO – A weak cold front will combine with a mid level disturbance to create the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley Monday. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the weak frontal system will sag south this morning and return as a warm front Monday afternoon allowing for the development of thunderstorm activity mainly between 1 and 3 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, light, and short lived. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Expect temperatures to remain above average even with the cloud cover…
San Angelo Has Appeared Often in Notable Movies and T.V.
San Angelo is a long way from Hollywood. Even so, our city has been mentioned in many famous movies and t.v. show. Likewise, San Angelo has been a filming location for more than a few notable films and t.v. shows. Not to mention for many years, the "Miss Wool of...
PETA calls on city officials to accept all animals & ban breeding
“Closing a shelter’s doors during a homeless-animal crisis is like shutting down a fire station during wildfire season, and churning out more litters of animals is throwing gasoline on the fire,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.
San Angelo Man Rushed to Shannon After Medics Find Him Unresponsive at Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man on Monday afternoon was rushed to the hospital after a medical issue left him unresponsive. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 7 at around 2 p.m. officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Ave. N and S. Bryant for the report of a major crash. When they arrived they discovered a black Buick Encore that had crashed into a pole in front of the subway. Officers told our reporters on scene that the driver had a medical issue, went through the intersection, and crashed into the pole. There was very…
San Angelo LIVE!
Mass Cattle Casualty Crash Closes Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX —A livestock trailer that appears to be hauling cattle has been involved in a horrific crash. Dead cattle are strewn all over the roadway and beside the roadway. Lone Star Beef is on the scene aiding in the recovery of the livestock. Outside you can hear the moans of cows as they are being carefully pulled from the wreckage.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | BREAKING: Angelo State University Accused of Animal Abuse!
Today on LIVE!, Jenie Wilson and Morgan Chedwiggen return to LIVE!. Also, ASU has been accused of animal abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested for possession of lewd images of children, nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., an Abilene man has been arrested on charged related to human trafficking, and we look ahead to the playoffs for a 3A District.
Tom Green County jail logs: November 8, 2022
Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
SAPD investigating the drowning of a local man
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the drowning of a local man. According to the release, a missing person report was filed on Nov. 4 as Michael Scroggs, 56, had not returned home after taking his boat near the San Angelo KOA on the evening of Thursday, […]
Missing boater found dead in Lake Nasworthy
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives investigated the drowning of a 56-year-old man San Angelo man, the department said Tuesday. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4, a report was made for a missing person, Michael Scroggs, who had not returned home after...
San Angelo Police Searching for Wanted Felon
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a fugitive wanted for Felony Theft, Criminal Trespass and Credit Card Abuse Thursday. According to the SAPD, Jeremy Cozad has warrants for Debit/Credit Card Abuse, Felony Theft, and Criminal Trespass. Cozad is 29, 5'9" weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has neck tattoos. If you know where Jeremy Cozad is, call the SAPD at 325-657-4315.
Drug Possession and Crimes Against Children Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests over the past 24 hours. There are currently 495 inmates…
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrest Tops Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made several arrests over the past 48 hours. MARQUES, CHARLES Booking #: 442305 Booking Date: 11-07-2022 - 3:52 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT…
San Angelo Police find meth, heroin, cocaine in motel drug bust
On Tuesday, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. According to an SAPD press release, a traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of...
Comments / 0