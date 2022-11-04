ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
Citrus County Chronicle

French club Troyes fires coach Irles after winless run

BRUSSELS (AP) — French club Troyes fired coach Bruno Irles on Tuesday after a six-match winless run. Irles had been appointed in January after Laurent Batlles was fired. He was under contract until June 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle

Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court

GENEVA (AP) — Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player. The urgent ruling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy