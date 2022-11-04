Read full article on original website
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
French club Troyes fires coach Irles after winless run
BRUSSELS (AP) — French club Troyes fired coach Bruno Irles on Tuesday after a six-match winless run. Irles had been appointed in January after Laurent Batlles was fired. He was under contract until June 2023.
Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court
GENEVA (AP) — Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player. The urgent ruling...
