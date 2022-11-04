ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schulter, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials find walkaway inmate in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections found a walkaway inmate in McAlester. Inmate Derik Wayne Taylor walked away from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center unlawfully at some point on Saturday. Taylor was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and a four-year sentence for escaping after an arrest. Officials...
MCALESTER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds

As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat

TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman speaks out after surviving brutal attack

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A Tulsa woman is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack last week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call near 11th and HWY 169 around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy