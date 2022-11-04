Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
KTUL
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
anadisgoi.com
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials find walkaway inmate in McAlester
MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections found a walkaway inmate in McAlester. Inmate Derik Wayne Taylor walked away from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center unlawfully at some point on Saturday. Taylor was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and a four-year sentence for escaping after an arrest. Officials...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
sapulpatimes.com
Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds
As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
TPD: 2 teens arrested, multiple others detained after shots fired in south Tulsa
On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., officers received calls of fights and teens pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster near 71st and Memorial.
KTUL
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat
TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
“I just don’t understand,” Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say.
News On 6
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
Tulsa Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot
Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot, man tried ramming security officers with vehicle
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OHP: I-44 eastbound near Memorial exit partially blocked due to semitruck accident
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced that I-44 eastbound near the Memorial Drive exit is partially blocked due to a collision involving a semitruck and two other cars. Tulsa Police is assisting OHP in the investigation, and EMSA units and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are also on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman speaks out after surviving brutal attack
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A Tulsa woman is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack last week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call near 11th and HWY 169 around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, officers...
koamnewsnow.com
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
