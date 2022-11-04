We are pleased to announce that your Everman Bulldogs Football Team will host the Seagoville Dragons at Dr. J.E. Marr Stadium on Thursday, November 10th in the 5A Division II bi-district playoff game. Game time will be 7:00 pm and tickets can be purchased at evermanathletics.com starting Monday, Nov. 7th at 8:00 AM. The price for tickets will be $5 per person for both student and adult tickets. The price will rise to $8 per person starting at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10th.

EVERMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO