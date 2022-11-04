Five things to watch: Montana looks to snap skid under lights against Cal Poly

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula under emergency travel only
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
montanarightnow.com
Winter road conditions causing closures on some Missoula streets
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down. An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.
Comments / 0