13abc.com
Local comic book creator launches website for “Stealth Hammer”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She’s called the “Stealth Hammer” because she can turn invisible and use her fists as hammers. That’s the fictional alter-ego of Jami Drost. Drost is the inspiration for a comic book created by her husband, Ryan, who graduated from The University of Toledo in 1998.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Arrowwood Archery Range
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks takes aim at Arrowwood Archery Range in Bowling Green. Visit Wood County Park District to more information. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Local organization invites families to discover good grief at open house this week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, a non-profit organization that gives support to grieving children, is holding an open house this week to show families firsthand just what the organization does. The open house will take place on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
13abc.com
Defiance man’s life changed after being hospitalized for nearly 300 days following COVID-19
The study suggests that a vaccine could be used to prevent or treat an aggressive form of breast cancer. Alton Brown: Live comes to the Stranahan on November 29. Famous chef Alton Brown talks about his upcoming stop at Stranahan on November 29. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. 11/7: Derek's...
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
13abc.com
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
13abc.com
Annual Christmas Cruz continues in honor of fallen police officer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Christmas Cruz is being held in honor of the late TPD officer Anthony Dia. The third annual Christmas Cruz will be held Christmas Eve on 4925 Jackman Road. According to organizers, the event will follow the schedule listed below:. · Photos with Santa and Mrs....
13abc.com
11/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Local organization invites families to discover good grief at open house this week. Ohio Republicans eye pair of state House seats in Lucas County. A cool Election Day, 70s again by Thursday... and flurries this weekend! Dan Smith explains.
13abc.com
Avian flu impacting supply of whole, fresh turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The aisles of Sofo’s Italian Market are packed with produce. At the registers, they’re ringing up the goods. However, in a few weeks, one key ingredient may be in short supply. “Seems like there’s always a little bit of a question on availability, but...
13abc.com
African Safari Wildlife Park to offer free admission to military members, veterans
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission to current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day. The free admission will be offered between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. African Safari Wildlife Park says there will also be a discounted price of $10 per person for friends and family who will be riding in the same vehicle with a veteran or current military member.
13abc.com
Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
13abc.com
Cherry Street Mission seeking volunteers for holiday activities and meals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission is hosting holiday activities and meals for guests and the community and they’re looking for volunteers to help. Registration for Dave’s Turkey Chase takes place now through Nov. 24. Thursday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Sit down lunch...
13abc.com
Red Cross urges donors to give as flu season could impact blood supply
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and the flu season on blood supply. The Red Cross says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu...
13abc.com
Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by a 16-year-old relative with a knife. According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night. The police chief said a female caller told...
13abc.com
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
13abc.com
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A judge orders three teenage boys to be tried as adults for allegedly shooting up a casket at a funeral. Three people were injured but dozens of people were caught in the hail of bullets. The shooting happened last year on Upton outside of River of Life...
13abc.com
Home heating dangers, safety tips as winter approaches
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc, “The biggest thing is carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”. And it’s a huge concern when it comes to heating your home in the winter. “Furnaces, hot water tanks, anything that is operated...
13abc.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting, warrants issued for suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who was injured in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Toledo died on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Coroner. Mark Wysinger, 32, of Toledo succumbed to his injuries and died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Nov. 5 at 12:29 p.m.
