PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission to current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day. The free admission will be offered between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. African Safari Wildlife Park says there will also be a discounted price of $10 per person for friends and family who will be riding in the same vehicle with a veteran or current military member.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO