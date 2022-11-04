ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Local comic book creator launches website for “Stealth Hammer”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She’s called the “Stealth Hammer” because she can turn invisible and use her fists as hammers. That’s the fictional alter-ego of Jami Drost. Drost is the inspiration for a comic book created by her husband, Ryan, who graduated from The University of Toledo in 1998.
Finds in the 419 - Arrowwood Archery Range

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks takes aim at Arrowwood Archery Range in Bowling Green. Visit Wood County Park District to more information. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour. A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.
Annual Christmas Cruz continues in honor of fallen police officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Christmas Cruz is being held in honor of the late TPD officer Anthony Dia. The third annual Christmas Cruz will be held Christmas Eve on 4925 Jackman Road. According to organizers, the event will follow the schedule listed below:. · Photos with Santa and Mrs....
11/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Local organization invites families to discover good grief at open house this week. Ohio Republicans eye pair of state House seats in Lucas County. A cool Election Day, 70s again by Thursday... and flurries this weekend! Dan Smith explains.
African Safari Wildlife Park to offer free admission to military members, veterans

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission to current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day. The free admission will be offered between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. African Safari Wildlife Park says there will also be a discounted price of $10 per person for friends and family who will be riding in the same vehicle with a veteran or current military member.
Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
Red Cross urges donors to give as flu season could impact blood supply

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and the flu season on blood supply. The Red Cross says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu...
Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative

NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by a 16-year-old relative with a knife. According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night. The police chief said a female caller told...
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
Home heating dangers, safety tips as winter approaches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc, “The biggest thing is carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”. And it’s a huge concern when it comes to heating your home in the winter. “Furnaces, hot water tanks, anything that is operated...
