Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) attracts families at a more consistent rate than most any other school district in the state. In a recent report by The Innovation Project (https://tipnc.org/), MACS had attracted more than 93% of its market share this year compared to 90.2% of their market share of families in 2020. This basically means that everyone that lives near MACS and has children is choosing our district to attend.

2 DAYS AGO