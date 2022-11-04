Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
City board to have new look
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioner will have a significantly new make-up after Tuesday’s election, although those winning new seats are not exactly strangers to city politics. With all of the city’s precincts reporting, Jon Cawley has defeated incumbent Ron Niland in the race for mayor, 1,915 votes to...
WXII 12
Schools experiencing shortage of milk, officials looking for new vendors
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry and Stokes county school officials said they are experiencing a shortage of carton milk. Officials said they were informed of this Friday afternoon, along with several other districts. The school nutrition department is working to find new vendors to provide milk for students in...
WXII 12
New Section of the I-74 Northern Beltway is open to the public
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A new section of the Interstate 74 Northern Beltway is now open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning in the new section to celebrate. Engineers for the project tell WXII that completing it is a tremendous achievement. They said the project...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina
The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
Mount Airy News
School campus security gets $74m infusion
Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
Mount Airy News
Airport Authority meeting rescheduled
The Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority meeting has been changed to 4:00 p.m. on November 10 due to another meeting scheduled at the same time. This change will enable Airport Authority Members and staff to attend both meetings. The Airport Authority meeting will still be held at the Historic Courthouse in Dobson. The meeting will be held in the main floor conference room.
Mount Airy News
Why do families choose Mount Airy City Schools?
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) attracts families at a more consistent rate than most any other school district in the state. In a recent report by The Innovation Project (https://tipnc.org/), MACS had attracted more than 93% of its market share this year compared to 90.2% of their market share of families in 2020. This basically means that everyone that lives near MACS and has children is choosing our district to attend.
N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
Mount Airy News
Barn quilt class scheduled
DOBSON — The art of barn quilting will be the subject of a class planned Thursday in Dobson where students can learn what’s involved. It is being hosted by the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Community Association component of the local agency. The objective...
Mount Airy News
City event to honor veterans
The community will come together Friday to say thanks to all those who’ve served in the U.S. military during an annual program featuring special music, remarks by officials and patriotism all around. Mount Airy’s Veterans Day service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in its longtime location at...
Mount Airy News
Chamber holding first-ever women’s conference
Business and personal growth conferences are nothing new, even holding one in Surry County for local business folks is not necessarily a rare occurrence. But one coming up next week is a first — a seminar for area businesswomen, led by businesswomen. At least, it’s a first-time event for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, according to the chamber’s Jordon Edwards, events director.
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Mount Airy News
State probing city election complaint
The N.C. State Board of Elections is investigating a complaint involving the Mount Airy municipal election — specifically alleged violations surrounding a mailout sent by a local political action committee promoting certain candidates. Surry County Director of Elections Michella Huff confirmed Thursday afternoon that her office did receive a...
cardinalnews.org
Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia
If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
Mount Airy News
Local car wash ‘rebranded’
Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator headquartered in Charlotte, is maintaining heavy expansion efforts throughout the state including a location in Mount Airy. The new Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash outlets in North Carolina which are involved are both operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.
Guilford County Animal Shelter’s longest-serving resident is hoping for a home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This pup has been at the shelter for quite a while, but he’s ready for a real home! Meet Rufous! This handsome boy has been at Guilford County Animal Shelter since the end of May this year. He is 7 years old and heartworm positive, but he has started his treatments […]
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
theonefeather.com
Masters of their craft: Cherokee couple both to receive North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Butch and Louise Goings, both elders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will receive the North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The couple are both noted Cherokee craftspeople with Butch known for his wood and soapstone carving and Louise known for her white oak basket making.
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
Comments / 0