ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

City board to have new look

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioner will have a significantly new make-up after Tuesday’s election, although those winning new seats are not exactly strangers to city politics. With all of the city’s precincts reporting, Jon Cawley has defeated incumbent Ron Niland in the race for mayor, 1,915 votes to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

School campus security gets $74m infusion

Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Airport Authority meeting rescheduled

The Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority meeting has been changed to 4:00 p.m. on November 10 due to another meeting scheduled at the same time. This change will enable Airport Authority Members and staff to attend both meetings. The Airport Authority meeting will still be held at the Historic Courthouse in Dobson. The meeting will be held in the main floor conference room.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Why do families choose Mount Airy City Schools?

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) attracts families at a more consistent rate than most any other school district in the state. In a recent report by The Innovation Project (https://tipnc.org/), MACS had attracted more than 93% of its market share this year compared to 90.2% of their market share of families in 2020. This basically means that everyone that lives near MACS and has children is choosing our district to attend.
WFMY NEWS2

N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Barn quilt class scheduled

DOBSON — The art of barn quilting will be the subject of a class planned Thursday in Dobson where students can learn what’s involved. It is being hosted by the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Community Association component of the local agency. The objective...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

City event to honor veterans

The community will come together Friday to say thanks to all those who’ve served in the U.S. military during an annual program featuring special music, remarks by officials and patriotism all around. Mount Airy’s Veterans Day service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in its longtime location at...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Chamber holding first-ever women’s conference

Business and personal growth conferences are nothing new, even holding one in Surry County for local business folks is not necessarily a rare occurrence. But one coming up next week is a first — a seminar for area businesswomen, led by businesswomen. At least, it’s a first-time event for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, according to the chamber’s Jordon Edwards, events director.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

State probing city election complaint

The N.C. State Board of Elections is investigating a complaint involving the Mount Airy municipal election — specifically alleged violations surrounding a mailout sent by a local political action committee promoting certain candidates. Surry County Director of Elections Michella Huff confirmed Thursday afternoon that her office did receive a...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia

If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Local car wash ‘rebranded’

Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator headquartered in Charlotte, is maintaining heavy expansion efforts throughout the state including a location in Mount Airy. The new Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash outlets in North Carolina which are involved are both operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy