For those who celebrate, Christmas is hoped to be a time of joy and spending memorable moments with friends and family. Often, those memories are made while doing festive holiday activities together, such as decorating the Christmas tree or baking a new holiday treat. While Christmas cookies are the favorite December project for many, there’s another baking tradition that some families like to incorporate into their holiday plans, and it’s perhaps the most celebratory dessert there is: birthday cake.

9 HOURS AGO