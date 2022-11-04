Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 Wagner listed on D2CCA Tip-Off All-Classic Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State women's basketball guard Katie Wagner was one of eight players listed on the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off All-Classic Team, announced Monday evening by the MIAA office. The Maize, Kan. native averaged a double-double on the weekend, totaling 26 points, 25 rebounds and two steals...
🏈 FHSU's Aguilar MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State kicker Emanuel Aguilar was named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week on Monday, presented by Mammoth Sports Construction, for his efforts in the 27-14 win over Northeastern State this past Saturday. Aguilar was perfect on all of his kick attempts...
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Ty Cooper and wide receiver Trevor Watts talked with the media Tuesday before the Tigers travel to Pittsburg Saturday to take on Pittsburg State.
🏀 Tiger women hold off Crimson Storm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 3 Fort Hays State women's basketball team held off a Southern Nazarene fourth quarter rally and beat the Crimson Storm 45-43 on the second day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic at Municipal Auditorium. The Tigers (1-1) used a barrage of 3-pointers to build...
⛳ Four Indians and a Monarch named KGCA All-State
Hays High has four golfers named to the Kansas Golf Coaches Association 5A All-State team. Katie Dinkel and Abbie Norris are on the second team and Jaycee Oakley and Evyn Cox honorable mention. TMP-Marian's Ashley Hipp and Plainville’s Emily Stamper are honorable mention picks in 3-2-1A. Colby's Anna Starbuck is...
FHSU grad is Larned chamber's 'emerging leader of the year'
Six years removed from graduating from Larned High School, Landon Erway is emerging as a leader in the community that he always knew he wanted to come home to. Erway was named the Emerging Leader of the Year at the Larned Area Chamber of Commerce’s banquet last month. “All...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Nov. 7, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State football coach Chris Brown and player guest Leyton Cure. Tiger Talk airs Monday's at noon on KAYS (94.3 FM/1400 AM) live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
🏈 Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans in overtime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was probably having flashbacks Sunday night to his days at Texas Tech, when he would scramble around like a kid playing sandlot football while routinely throwing the ball 60-plus times in a game. The Chiefs needed all of it — every run,...
FHSU senior earns honors, scholarship in criminology poster contest
Megan Shepard, Fort Hays State University senior, will be awarded a certificate and scholarship for her research-based poster in November. Shepard’s poster, titled “Formal and Informal Social Support Matter: Addressing the Needs of Rural Survivors of IPV" (Intimate Partner Violence), was announced as the award recipient of the Division of Women & Crime Undergraduate Student Paper and Poster Competition in October.
🏈Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting...
Barton CC announces 2022 summer graduates
GREAT BEND — Barton Community College has announced its list of graduates who earned associate degrees or certificates for career training during the summer semester of 2022. Area students include:. Claflin. Wyatt Letourneau, A.S. Andrew Maier, A.S. Great Bend. Bryce Boltman, A.S. Sydney Mason, A.A. Genesis Rose, A.S. Hill...
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Celebration of Mosier's life scheduled this month in Hays
There will be a celebration of life for longtime Hays veterinarian Dr. Steve Mosier at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 221 W. 43rd.
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
🗳 Wasinger leads Hammond after early, mail ballot count 🗳
After early votes and advance mail ballots came in, the race for the 111th District of the Kansas House were close, withe the incumbent leading the way. Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, garnered 1,462 of the early and mail ballots, with challenger Ed Hammond, D- Hays, receiving 1,302. There were three...
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
KC-area officer's gun belt prevented injury in gunfight
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man faces felony charges after he fired a shot at a police officer, whose gun belt stopped the round and prevented injury to the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ryland E. Polson, 30, faces Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Use...
🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition
As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0