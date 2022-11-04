ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🏀 Wagner listed on D2CCA Tip-Off All-Classic Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State women's basketball guard Katie Wagner was one of eight players listed on the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off All-Classic Team, announced Monday evening by the MIAA office. The Maize, Kan. native averaged a double-double on the weekend, totaling 26 points, 25 rebounds and two steals...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 FHSU's Aguilar MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State kicker Emanuel Aguilar was named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week on Monday, presented by Mammoth Sports Construction, for his efforts in the 27-14 win over Northeastern State this past Saturday. Aguilar was perfect on all of his kick attempts...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Ty Cooper and wide receiver Trevor Watts talked with the media Tuesday before the Tigers travel to Pittsburg Saturday to take on Pittsburg State.
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women hold off Crimson Storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 3 Fort Hays State women's basketball team held off a Southern Nazarene fourth quarter rally and beat the Crimson Storm 45-43 on the second day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic at Municipal Auditorium. The Tigers (1-1) used a barrage of 3-pointers to build...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ Four Indians and a Monarch named KGCA All-State

Hays High has four golfers named to the Kansas Golf Coaches Association 5A All-State team. Katie Dinkel and Abbie Norris are on the second team and Jaycee Oakley and Evyn Cox honorable mention. TMP-Marian's Ashley Hipp and Plainville’s Emily Stamper are honorable mention picks in 3-2-1A. Colby's Anna Starbuck is...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU senior earns honors, scholarship in criminology poster contest

Megan Shepard, Fort Hays State University senior, will be awarded a certificate and scholarship for her research-based poster in November. Shepard’s poster, titled “Formal and Informal Social Support Matter: Addressing the Needs of Rural Survivors of IPV" (Intimate Partner Violence), was announced as the award recipient of the Division of Women & Crime Undergraduate Student Paper and Poster Competition in October.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Barton CC announces 2022 summer graduates

GREAT BEND — Barton Community College has announced its list of graduates who earned associate degrees or certificates for career training during the summer semester of 2022. Area students include:. Claflin. Wyatt Letourneau, A.S. Andrew Maier, A.S. Great Bend. Bryce Boltman, A.S. Sydney Mason, A.A. Genesis Rose, A.S. Hill...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🗳 Wasinger leads Hammond after early, mail ballot count 🗳

After early votes and advance mail ballots came in, the race for the 111th District of the Kansas House were close, withe the incumbent leading the way. Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, garnered 1,462 of the early and mail ballots, with challenger Ed Hammond, D- Hays, receiving 1,302. There were three...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County

The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KC-area officer's gun belt prevented injury in gunfight

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man faces felony charges after he fired a shot at a police officer, whose gun belt stopped the round and prevented injury to the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ryland E. Polson, 30, faces Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Use...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

🎙 Development continues in Hays Tallgrass addition

As multiple efforts to alleviate the extremely tight local housing market remain in various stages of development, home construction continues in the Tallgrass addition, northwest of 22nd and Wheatland in Hays. The project is set to soon cross a significant milestone as the first of four phases will quickly be...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
