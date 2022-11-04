ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

One injured in crash involving semi and pickup on Interstate 15 between Chubbuck and Fort Hall

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

One person suffered injuries when a semi and pickup truck collided on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon between Chubbuck and Fort Hall.

The 3 p.m. crash on the freeway's southbound lanes resulted in the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck being transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The driver's name and condition have not yet been released.

Emergency responders had to extricate the driver from the badly damaged pickup, which ended up about 50 yards off the freeway following the collision.

The wreck has not resulted in Interstate 15 being shut down but traffic in the area of the crash is very congested and motorists should avoid the area until emergency responders clear the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation by Idaho State Police who are expected to release additional details about the crash soon.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.

Idaho State Journal

