Rick Carlisle on Tyler Herro: He has All-Star ability

Anthony Chiang: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle during his pregame media session on Tyler Herro’s development: “He can do just about anything on the floor offensively. … He has All-Star ability for sure.”

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 101-99 loss in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Tyler Herro goes for it all, comes up short.

2. Scramble mode after a sordid start.

3. Bam Adebayo stands strong in the middle

4. Can anyone make a 3-pointer?

5. Max Strus goes on a run. – 10:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro on going for the win tonight instead of the tie: “Probably made my mind up probably a little too early before I even stepped on the court. Once I saw the play was for me, I decided I was going to go for the win.” – 10:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Looking back over the final play

#1: I don’t think they expected the catch to be at half-court, but that was how Indiana pressured

#2: I said that a Bam screen would’ve been a better option, but it kinda looks like he was about to but hesitated

Spacing was off, Herro adjusted pic.twitter.com/LDGggDgF8z – 10:19 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Rick Carlisle doesn’t expect Chris Duarte to play on Monday. Nothing stated timeline-wise beyond that. Ankle has some swelling with more imagining to come. – 9:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

No Herro heroics this time, just a 101-99 Heat loss in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:39 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyler Herro misses at the buzzer. Pacers win 101-99. pic.twitter.com/pcqytMNhGi – 9:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Heat’s wings (other than Herro) are clipped yet again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tyler Herro misses a game-winning 3. Pacers hold on for a 101-99 win with two rookies finishing the game.

Hield scored 25, Haliburton with 22-9-9 and Mathurin had 23. BIG minutes from 2nd Rd pick Andrew Nembhard.

Up next: Monday v New Orleans. – 9:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So is this Vincent screening for Herro yet again?

Like I said, this’ll be three in a row

Except I don’t know if they will be matchup hunting here – 9:32 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Heat are perfect at the FT line: 26/26.

Tyler Herro with two big ones after a smart foul by Nembhard before a shot.

I’m Team Foul Up 3. – 9:29 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyler Herro knocks down a free throw at the 1:20 mark, the first points the Pacers have allowed in 4:15. They have defended well in the clutch, but still have work to do. 99-97 Pacers with 80 seconds left. – 9:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Pacers 80, Heat 77. Heat won the third quarter by nine to cut into the Pacers’ 12-point halftime lead. Tyler Herro with 24 points for the Heat. – 8:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

After pulling within three in third, Heat go into fourth down 80-77 to Pacers. Herro with 24 for Heat, who are 9 of 35 on 3s. – 8:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro is showing some real patience tonight in these 2-man actions

Haliburton answers

Man he’s talented – 8:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro being able to match buckets with this backcourt is the only sense of hope – 8:34 PM

Herro off a curl>>>

Herro off a curl>>> – 8:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Pacers 62, Heat 50. Pacers shooting 50 percent from the field, Heat shooting 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) on threes. Tyler Herro with 14 points for the Heat and Buddy Hield with 22 points for the Pacers. – 8:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

First points of game

First Herro-Bam PnR of game – 7:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pacers, along with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.

Dewayne Dedmon also active tonight. – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus again starts in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is good to go. Rest of Heat starters are Lowry, Herro and Martin. Inactive for Heat are Butler, Oladipo, Jovic and Yurtseven. – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Rick Carlisle calls Heat a team that becomes more dangerous with players out. No Butler tonight. Heat beat Pacers twice last season without Butler. – 5:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle during his pregame media session on Tyler Herro’s development: “He can do just about anything on the floor offensively. … He has All-Star ability for sure.” – 5:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Rick Carlisle says Tyler Herro part of group capable of “making those running shots.” Says those are the types of scorers that scare you. – 5:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Rick Carlisle says “playmaking” and not “play calling” a key to beating Heat defense. Says must be reactive. – 5:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Herro on NBA saying his game-winner shouldn’t have counted: ‘I really don’t care’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited NBA minutes? “I need to work a lot more.” Jovic on lessons he has taken away from his 22 minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on NBA’s officiating report, and injury updates on Adebayo, Butler, Dedmon and others – 3:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited NBA minutes? “I need to work a lot more.” Jovic on lessons he has taken away from his 22 minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on NBA’s officiating report, and injury updates on Adebayo, Butler and others – 12:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Tyler Herro on NBA saying his game-winner against the Kings shouldn’t have counted, “I really don’t care.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Injury updates on Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo. Plus, rookie Jamal Cain about to attempt an Indiana-Iowa back-to-back. – 12:24 PM

Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow

Someone cue @BonnieTOfficial … want more Herro-ics? Join the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience tonight as the team visits the Pacers. Coverage begins at 630p EDT.

📻: @560WQAM

📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps

@Tyler Herro #HEATRadio

🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/YDDvXyqJTj – 10:08 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

As expected, last 2 minute report says Tyler Herro traveled during his game winner last night. pic.twitter.com/9vCZCOAs6Q – 5:44 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jalen Smith got The Gun out for individual shooting after practice. Rick Carlisle walked over and worked with him. He enjoys these moments, the teaching. pic.twitter.com/vy7Pcyj29o – 12:48 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Forgot to share earlier, but Rick Carlisle said “I don’t see him playing Friday,” about Aaron Nesmith, who is dealing with a foot injury. – 10:18 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Caught up with a Pacer from last year earlier this week in Justin Anderson. We chatted for a while about Rick Carlisle, the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Anderson says he’s an All-Star), his journey, the Mad Ants, and much more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:07 PM

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past Josh Richardson for 10th on the Heat all-time list. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 4, 2022

James Ham: Last Two Minute report confirms that Tyler Herro traveled on his game winning three pointer against the Sacramento Kings. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 3, 2022

Kings coach Mike Brown was not happy with officials following his team’s 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday at FTX Arena. Brown made his feelings clear during his postgame news conference, saying he felt Heat guard Tyler Herro traveled before making a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining. “We’ve got a lot of respect for the program, the Miami Heat, (coach Erik) Spoelstra and everything they’ve done, and Tyler Herro’s a great player, but he traveled,” Brown said. “He traveled on the last play and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to (see Herro) pump fake and then sidestep, or hop and then one-two and a shot, and not make that call, to me it’s just unbelievable.” -via Sacramento Bee / November 3, 2022

Michael Scotto: In our NBA executives top breakout player poll just missed the number one spot behind Tyrese Maxey. In talking with Rick Carlisle before the game, I asked him what he thought of Tyrese Haliburton’s potential and his ceiling. Carlisle replied, “I believe Tyrese has a very high ceiling. I believe being a future All-Star is definitely in the mix. He’s got the kind of game that’s fun to watch. You love the joy, the vibe, and the skill. He’s an artist. His shot is a little different. He’s a very effective player, and he’s been very efficient.” -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022

Michael Scotto: In talking with Rick Carlisle, he mentioned a couple of things. He said Jalen Smith decided to stay with the Pacers when there were other offers that were more lucrative financially, but he felt major love from the fans, the coaching staff, and management. Defensively, he’s got a high ceiling with what he can do defending the perimeter, and they know he can guard the rim and block shots. Carlisle called him an “important part of our future” as well. Scott Agness: The most interesting thing to me was how they originally agreed to a two-year deal, but then it became a three-year deal with a player option and a trade kicker. It was highly unlikely for Jalen to return… The Pacers promised him a starting spot, whereas he didn’t have that with the Phoenix Suns and wasn’t really appreciated. Smith felt that and came to a situation where he was prioritized. Carlisle flew out to Maryland and met with him and sat down for dinner with his parents… He’s playing the long game and committed to a franchise that’s committed to him. -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022

Alex Schiffer: Rick Carlisle said TJ McConnell is a late scratch tonight with a sore knee. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 29, 2022