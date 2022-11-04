Trae Young questionable for Saturday due to left eye contusion

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.

Source: Twitter @KLChouinard

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans:

Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 5:02 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/dZXajhTeXB – 5:01 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Eye injury not expected to hamper Hawks guard Trae Young ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:20 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

McMillan said that Trae Young had eye appointments yesterday and today. Today’s overlapped with practice so he did not participate. – 1:01 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

League leaders in drives per game:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Ja Morant

3. Luka

4. Jalen Brunson

5. Cade Cunningham

6. Kevin Porter Jr

7. Trae Young

8. Donovan Mitchell

9. De’Aaron Fox

10. Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/eKeI0sNW5W – 12:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

After the misery was finished, a fan exiting MSG huffed, “I can’t believe we paid for that.”

Another fan in the concourse shrugged at his friend, “At least we got to see Trae Young in those goofy glasses.”

It was that kind of letdown Wednesday night

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:28 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young said he doesn’t think his eye will bother him going forward. He told us that he had scratch on his eyelid. – 10:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Trae Young says he “can’t see out of his (left) eye too well,” after getting hit in the eye in the second half of tonight’s win. Young didn’t take a shot after checking back in during the fourth quarter. – 10:19 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

If I can read lips, as Trae exited the game, he reacted to a taunting Knick fan with a smile and the quip, ‘I’ve got one eye, man.” – 9:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae needs to know that if he bows, those 👓 might fall off. – 9:40 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Hawks say Trae Young has been cleared to return to the game. He just jumped up to celebrate that last defensive play, and now is checking into the game wearing protective eyewear. – 9:32 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae has been cleared to return, per Hawks PR. – 9:32 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young has returned from the locker room. He’s on the Hawks’ bench. – 9:32 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Cam Reddish leaves the strongside shooter in the corner alone and Justin Holiday nails the 3. Hawks are +11 since Trae Young went out. Inexplicable waste of an opportunity by the Knicks. – 9:18 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Hawks say Trae Young is questionable to return with a left eye contusion tonight. – 9:16 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Trae Young has a left eye contusion and is questionable to return to the game tonight – 9:15 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Trae questionable to return per @Atlanta Hawks PR and @HawksOnBally – damn damn damn – 9:15 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young is still down on the court after what looked like a pretty tough hit to the face. – 9:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Trae Young is walking back to Atlanta’s locker room with a towel over his face after it appeared he got hit by Julius Randle. – 9:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

What once was a 23-point Knicks lead has now been erased as Trae Young has moved the Hawks into a 66-65 lead. It is now a 38-14 run over the last 10 minutes of game action for Atlanta. – 8:58 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

So about that 23-point Knicks lead…9-0 run to start the second half and 3:07 in the Hawks lead 66-65 on a Trae Young layup. – 8:57 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks foe Trae Young another MSG villain thriving on boos newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:38 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks were up 23 — it’s down to six now thanks to Dejounte Murray (23 points) and Trae Young starting to heat up after a terrible start. – 8:38 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Knicks going out of their way to make Trae finish at the rim with his left, the one thing they did during their playoff series that actually worked, and he smokes back-to-back layups to end the first here tonight. Still his achilles heel two years later. – 8:11 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks played well in the first quarter. Lead the Hawks by 11

Trae Young is 2-for-12 – 8:09 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Rough start for Trae Young. He’s shooting 2-for-11.

Knicks 32-Hawks 21 – 8:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

These are sensitive days — so maybe not the best time for Trae to arrive at MSG. No spitting, no profanity…let’s see how that goes. – 7:33 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Thing I’ll be watching tonight: How does Thibs deploy Grimes in his first game back? Grimes did a good job on Trae Young last year. Is he the first guy off the bench to maximize minutes against Trae? – 7:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Casey on Jaden Ivey’s adjustment to the NBA: “Learning on the fly. One night he has Trae Young. One night he has Jrue Holiday. It’s a learning experience.” – 6:38 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

· Darius Garland returns to Cavs

· Trae Young back in MSG

· Zion and AD faceoff

· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA

· Breaking injury/lineup news

Talking about it all now through tipoff!

📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Hawks coach Nate McMillan on Trae Young’s ability to ride to the occasion, particularly here at MSG. “Trae feeds off of that. He’s a big-moment player.” – 6:08 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

From starting at centre opposite Joel Embiid to playing point guard and chasing around Trae Young in less than a week.

On the continued development of Scott W. Barnes: https://t.co/wmMXExb9Jf pic.twitter.com/jHZwkfC2aB – 7:53 PM

Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said that Trae Young came in for practice today but that he left early for an eye doctors appointment. He said that he hasn’t gotten any indication on whether Young needs any further procedures and today’s visit as far as he knew was a follow up. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / November 4, 2022

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young briefly left Wednesday’s 112-99 win over the Knicks after being scratched in his left eye but said the injury shouldn’t cause him to miss any time. “I think I’ll be able to play through it,” Young said after finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in Atlanta’s victory. “It’s more just letting the swelling go down. But I’ll be able to play through it. Our next game is Saturday, so thankfully we get a couple days for it to kind of get better. I’ll probably have to wear goggles or glasses for some games, but it’ll be all right.” -via ESPN / November 3, 2022

“I can’t really see out of one eye really too well, but I can see a little bit,” said Young, who wore sunglasses to his postgame news conference. “I’m feeling all right. I’m feeling good.” Young admitted the eye kept him from wanting to shoot the ball but said he wanted to make sure he was out there to help his teammates, even in a compromised state. -via ESPN / November 3, 2022