Doc Rivers: James Harden's injury was better than we thought

Tim Bontemps: Sixers coach Doc Rivers says James Harden's injury actually was less severe than the team initially feared. "We just have to keep getting through the stuff we've gone through" to start the season.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

“I was 50/50 watching him at shootaround.”

Doc Rivers addresses Joel Embiid's health after a home loss to the Knicks tonight #Sixers

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid was really struggling with his illness at shootaround, was a 50/50 decision overall.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Crazy finish, but the Embiid and Harden-less Sixers come up short against New York in a 106-104 loss.

Tyrese Maxey did not have it late. Some weird rotation decisions down the stretch. And the Sixers shot a ghastly 13-47 from beyond the arc. They are 4-6.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Knicks beat the Sixers, sans Embiid and Harden, by 2 points. Philly held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Then, Obi Toppin kind of happened.

106-104 FINAL

106-104 FINAL – 9:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers chose to bench P.J. Tucker for Paul Reed here inside two minutes, and Reed just fouled Jalen Brunson for an and-one to put New York up 4 with 1:05 to go. Can't say I expected to see Randle-Toppin vs. Harrell-Reed with 2 minutes to go tonight.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Knicks 58, Sixers 53. Sixers shot just 38 percent from the floor and 5-of-20 from 3 with Embiid and Harden out. Maxey with 17 and 4 but shot 5-of-14. Harris with 12-5-2. Knicks have 14 turnovers, but Sixers have converted into just 12 points.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Nice start for Tobias Harris tonight, who already has 7-5-2 in the first quarter for Philly. He's going to be back to carrying a much bigger offensive load w/ Harden out.

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

With Joel Embiid and James Harden both out and Montrezl Harrell inserted into the starting lineup, Paul Reed is getting some first quarter minutes for the first time this season.

Sixers are up 18-14 over the Knicks early, with Maxey and Harris leading the way with 7 each. – 7:29 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Without Joel Embiid and James Harden tonight, Tobias Harris is stepping up early, with vocal leadership and efficiency.

5 mins / 4 PTS / 2-2 fg / 2 REB

5 mins / 4 PTS / 2-2 fg / 2 REB – 7:23 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Two quick fouls on Melton, who is guarding Brunson. Sixers already thinner than usual on the perimeter with Harden and House out.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers did offer a bit of a positive update on James Harden tonight before the contest with the Knicks at home #Sixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Interesting little Friday night here, with Embiid and Harden both out and Montrezl Harrell and De'Anthony Melton starting in their places alongside Maxey, Harris and Tucker. Danuel House Jr. (illness) is also out.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Joel Embiid is out for the Sixers. …Already no Harden.

The Knicks can steal one in Philly. – 6:46 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers said that Tobias Harris can be expected to get a big dose of additional touches and shot attempts with James Harden out. As I wrote this morning, his usage numbers have plummeted across the board.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers said during his pregame availability that he "hopes" Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will be able to play tonight. He also anticipates moving De'Anthony Melton moving into the starting lineup in place of Harden.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: De’Anthony Melton likely to start tonight, though starters won’t necessarily be same every game without James Harden.

Rivers said Sixers are “hoping” to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight. – 5:22 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Doc Rivers:

Sixers probably starting DeAnthony Melton tonight because of James Harden's injury.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers said De'Anthony Melton will probably start in place of injured PG James Harden. #Sixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says the #Sixers are "we team, not a me team" when it comes to James Harden's injury and they need to come together and overcome it

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says he "hopes" to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle tonight. Both still questionable right now #Sixers

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Doc Rivers said DeAnthony Melton will get the start in place of Harden tonight.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers says he hopes to have both Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight.

Says the plan for now is for Melton to replace Harden in the starting lineup while Harden is out. – 5:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says he hopes to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle out there tonight. Both Embiid and Thybulle are listed as questionable. Embiid with the flu and Thybulle with a right ankle sprain. #Sixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rivers says Melton is likely to be the fifth starter in place of Harden tonight as long as his back is good to go.

Asked if Embiid will play: "I hope so"

Asked if Embiid will play: “I hope so” – 5:21 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers on Harden's injury: "It was better than we thought, so I can give you that much."

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Sixers coach Doc Rivers says James Harden's injury actually was less severe than the team initially feared. "We just have to keep getting through the stuff we've gone through" to start the season.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

"You take a big chunk out, a piece of the cake like James, it's still going to be hard. But we've still got to go out there and compete and trust each other."

From the Sixers' first shoot without James Harden:

From the Sixers’ first shoot without James Harden:

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:41 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tyrese Maxey on James Harden's foot injury: "You feel for a guy like that, who worked extremely hard this summer to get back to where he's been in the past. His pride to be that guy again, you could tell he was becoming that. He was playing that way."

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tyrese Maxey (turning 22 today) on James Harden’s injury:

“We still have a deep roster, a talented team. Of course you take a big chunk out of it, a big piece of the cake like James, and it’s going to be hard. But we’ve still got to go out there, compete and trust each other.” – 11:53 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton have their reactions and thoughts to James Harden being out a month #Sixers

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tyrese Maxey on Harden’s Injury:

“You feel for a guy like that who worked extremely hard this summer to get back to where he’s been in the past. … I texted him, and I’ll probably call later on today to check on him. You just pray for him and hope everything’s OK.” #Sixers – 11:33 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tyrese Maxey said he feels bad James Harden has to go through this injury process after working so hard this summer and after having the kind of start he had to this season.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: With James Harden out for the next month, where do the 76ers go from here? Here are five questions to ponder on how the Sixers adjust to live without Harden, beginning with tonight's game here in Philadelphia against the Knicks.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers believes NBA officials should show #Sixers' Tyrese Maxey more respect: 'That has to get called'

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers believes NBA officials should show #Sixers' Tyrese Maxey more respect: 'That has to get called'

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

For Sixers-Knicks tomorrow:

-James Harden (right foot tendon strain) is out.

-Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) are questionable.

-De’Anthony Melton isn’t on the injury report after missing last night’s game with back stiffness. – 5:35 PM

