PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO