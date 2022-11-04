Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
wymt.com
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
wymt.com
At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
WSAZ
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington. The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup...
wymt.com
Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash
One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
wymt.com
Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
Kingsport Times-News
More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests
WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
1 juvenile dead, 2 injured, in Magoffin County after single-vehicle collision
The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, prompting KSP to be called at 7:18 p.m.
WSAZ
Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WKYT 27
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
PHOTOS: Deputies in West Virginia seeking suspect(s) responsible for illegal Mingo Co. dump
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area. The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme). Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says. Those […]
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours
LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
wklw.com
Prisoner who Escaped from Work Release over the Summer Re-captured in Knott Co
The second of two escaped inmates from Pike Co has been caught after more than four months on the lam. Police said they arrested 30-year-old Logan Hall Wednesday night just before 10 PM in the Mousie community of Knott Co. Hall managed to escape a jail work crew with Larry Foster in June. Foster was caught in July after more than a month of freedom. Hall now faces an escape charge. He was taken to the Pike Co Detention Center.
Comments / 0