Johnson County, KY

wymt.com

Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington. The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
HINDMAN, KY
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash

One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests

WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WKYT 27

KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Prisoner who Escaped from Work Release over the Summer Re-captured in Knott Co

The second of two escaped inmates from Pike Co has been caught after more than four months on the lam. Police said they arrested 30-year-old Logan Hall Wednesday night just before 10 PM in the Mousie community of Knott Co. Hall managed to escape a jail work crew with Larry Foster in June. Foster was caught in July after more than a month of freedom. Hall now faces an escape charge. He was taken to the Pike Co Detention Center.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

