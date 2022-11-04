Read full article on original website
greatbendpost.com
Melissa (Stoss) Cowles, age 49
Melissa Ann (Stoss) Cowles, 49, died Nov. 4, 2022, at Hospice House Hutchinson, after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born March 14, 1973, in Great Bend, to Edward and Darlene (Doonan) Stoss. Melissa graduated from Hoisington High School in 1991. She then attended dental school through the American...
KAKE TV
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
adastraradio.com
Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson Announces Chili and Soup Fest Winners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Winners have been announced from the Annual Chili and Soup Festival hosted by Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson on Saturday. Hutchinson Fire Department took first place in the Chili division, with Salt City Brewery second and the Reno County Sheriff’s Office third. In the Soup division,...
kfdi.com
Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run
Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills
A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
WIBW
Great Bend man seriously injured in minivan-semi head-on crash in Ford County
SPEARVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer Sunday morning in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on US-50 highway, about five miles northeast of Spearville. According...
Body of man found in Kansas canal
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Airborne car crashes into Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut.
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Police: Wrong-way teenage driver causes fiery crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Both lanes are now open. The crash has been cleared for your morning commute. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two-car crash in west Wichita began a series of events that included a myriad of crashes and a semi catching on fire. The inciting crash was a...
River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda
The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
kmuw.org
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
KWCH.com
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
