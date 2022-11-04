ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters put out RV fire in Panorama City

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 4 AM Edition) 01:52

Firefighters responded to a motor home that caught fire in a parking lot in Panorama City on Friday.

The RV fire was reported at Cedros Avenue and Chase Street.

Sky9 was over the fire as the motor home was fully engulfed in flames.

It's unclear at this moment how the fire started or if there were any injuries as a result to this fire.

CBS LA

Firefighters attempt to rescue another person out of Los Angeles River

A person got lost in the Los Angeles River on Tuesday amid a rain storm.A Los Angeles Fire Department aerial crew located the person in the water and threw a buoy at the man but were unable to successfully hoist him out of the water, according to Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw. LA City fire dispatched a swift water rescue team to the 2715 block of E. Washington Boulevard just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. It's unclear how the person ended up in the river but CBSLA has learned that the person was hanging on to friends before winding up in the water. LA Fire crews are still working to try and find the person. This is the second LA River rescue of the day, with two cars getting stuck in the river in Boyle Heights on Tuesday morning. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Six people swept away in Cucamonga wash; three rescued out of wash

Ontario Fire Department crews are working to rescue three people out of a wash located on the 1200 block of E. 4th Street. At least six people were swept downstream by a current. Firefighters managed to rescue three of the six people that were swept away. Unfortunately, one person was found deceased in the water while two remain missing, Ontario FD announced. Ontario FD said this is an ongoing incident and is urging people to clear the wash for emergency personnel. This is developing news. Check back for more details.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Montclair Fire Department along with Montclair Police Department responded to a garage fire that extended into a house on the 10200 block of Camulos Avenue in the city of Montclair early Monday morning, Nov. 7, around 2:36 a.m. Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood

A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man hit, killed by SUV in Huntington Beach

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Huntington Beach early Monday morning. According to Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead at the scene after he was struck by a Jeep Compass SUV. The driver of the Jeep, a Fountain Valley man in his 50s, remained to cooperate with the investigation. "It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision," police said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary investigation, the Compass was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard and struck the male pedestrian who was in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at the time of the collision."As they continue to investigate, police ask anyone with information to call (714) 536-5670.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death at North Hills motel

LOS ANGELES - Police sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a North Hills motel Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the motel located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

Mandatory evacuations in Durante as rain, snow sweep through region

As a significant storm sweeps across Southern California Tuesday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows.City officials said 25 homes in the Fish Fire burn area of Durante are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the storm and the danger of flooding and debris flows. Valley View Elementary School, 237 Mel Canyon Road, will be closed Tuesday, along with various streets near the burn area, including Brookridge Road and Opal Canyon Road, Opal...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead after stabbing at L.A. City College; campus lockdown lifted

Los Angeles City College was on lockdown for several hours Monday after officials reported a stabbing incident in which one person died. Calls about the incident in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive came in around 2:00 p.m. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Meza, two male transients...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot in North Hills motel parking lot

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a motel in North Hills Sunday night, police said. The shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
