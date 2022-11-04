Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 8:39 p.m. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 54% No: 46%. Measure 2-137: Renewal of five-year local operating levy...
KVAL
Kilmer plans to build deep connection between airport and community
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwest Oregon Regional Airport welcomes its newest staff member who says her years in broadcasting will help connect the Coos County Airport District and community at a greater level. Coos County Airport District newcomer Stephanie Kilmer says though born in Washington, the South Coast of...
KVAL
Southwestern Oregon Community College EV charging stations on Coos Campus
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.
KVAL
Roseburg City offices will be closed for Veterans Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has announced city buildings will close Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Officials say Roseburg city parks will be open to the public and the library will be open Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Firefighters and...
kcfmradio.com
Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19
An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
oregontoday.net
Cow Shot in Field, Douglas Co., Nov. 7
On October 31, 2022, at approximately 11:00 P.M., Oregon State Police was notified by a landowner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek. The landowner was called by one of his neighbors who heard a gunshot on October 31, 2022, around 6:00 P.M. The landowner called OSP after finding the cow in his field down and unable to move. The cow died several hours later. OSP Fish & Wildlife is encouraging anyone with information regarding this event to contact the Oregon State Police dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22294323.
KVAL
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
KVAL
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. US Rep., 4th District: Hoyle leads Skarlatos with 34% of precincts reporting. In the race for U.S. Representative, 4th District, Democrat Val...
beachconnection.net
26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED, ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed, after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:50 p.m. a victim called in and said his pickup had been stolen from his driveway. Later in the day, dispatch received a call about the vehicle being in the parking lot at Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers responded and contacted 35-year old Nicholas Giordano who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Giordano was taken into custody without incident.
KDRV
Douglas County police chase leads to a several-hour standoff hostage incident
ROSEBURG, Ore– A police pursuit turned into a several-hour standoff hostage incident Saturday night. Deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle traffic stop on Strickland Canyon Road when the driver fled from law enforcement. Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th, passenger Carlos Bernal attempted to escape from authorities....
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
kqennewsradio.com
SEVERAL HOUR HOSTAGE INCIDENT LEADS TO TWO SHOT, ONE ARREST
A police pursuit turned into a several-hour standoff hostage incident, on Saturday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver went out Lookingglass Road before turning the vehicle onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY ASSAULT, FOLLOWING ALLEGED INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was charged with felony assault, following an alleged incident on Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two people in the 100 block of Northeast Northpark Lane. After an investigation it was learned that 39-year old Debi Morey allegedly grabbed an elderly victim, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground. The victim had large wounds on each of her hands and on her face, and complained of pain.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged strangulation incident Thursday night. A DCSO report said at about 11:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Carnes Road in Green after a caller said a man that was not supposed to be on the property had returned. A victim said that Thomas Cullett had grabbed her throat and put his hand over her mouth, which caused her to gasp for air. She had bruising and redness to support her statements.
kezi.com
Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason. 48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in...
Comments / 0