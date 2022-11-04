Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Top 10 EDC designs that guys need to get their hands on
EDCs are the living embodiment of “big things come in small packages”. EDCs are the kind of smart little tools that are always great to have in your backpack or tool kit. You never know when one of them could come to your rescue, helping you out of the trickiest situation, or to even pop open a bottle of beer, when you need to unwind after work. These little superheroes can make a world of difference while completing tasks – whether big or small. And, we’ve curated the best EDC designs we’ve seen in a while! From a fully-functioning balisong-style pocket knife to a unique bottle opener inspired by Chinese architecture – these are the EDC designs you definitely need by your side.
After Testing Dozens of Duds, I Finally Found The Vacuum of My Dreams
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order). Follow.
Airbnb to List Actual Prices, Stop Letting Hosts Make Guests Do Laundry
In response to a growing chorus of complaints, Airbnb plans to start prioritizing the total price of stays rather than the nightly rate and clamp down on “unreasonable” checkout tasks like vacuuming or doing the laundry, the company announced Monday. As part of the effort, the company will,...
The Coolest Drops This Week, From NatGeo Reeboks to a Rowing Blazers Collab
Wake up, babe—November just dropped. Don’t let our new month-induced excitement fool you though; we’ll definitely miss seeing our enormous Home Depot skeleton standing guard outside our front door (but at least we can eat our feelings with half-priced candy sourced directly from our local CVS). A new month also means new product launches to scoop for ourselves or to add to the gift pile for our besties, siblings, and significant others.
Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
tinyhousetalk.com
Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container
The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
livingetc.com
This mind-blowing DIY magnet hack shows you where the studs are behind your walls
Unless you're a true minimalist, you probably love to adorn your walls with artwork, mirrors and other thoughtful decor. Sometime it's more essential furnishings, like shelving or a wall-mounted TV. However, in most cases, the kind of weekend project that involves mounting something heavy onto your wall involves more than just drilling some screws wherever you please. You need to use a stud finder.
reviewed.com
These are the best major appliances of 2022
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. After a rough 2021 and early 2022, where finding and purchasing major appliances for your home proved to be challenging thanks to continued pandemic supply chain issues, retailers are shoring up stock and there are now plenty of opportunities for consumers to get the refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, washing machines, and dryers they dream of.
This Clever Hack is a Pro Organizer’s Secret to Keeping Drawer Organizers From Sliding Around
Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
tinyhousetalk.com
VIDEO: Woman Builds Her Own Tiny House with No Experience
Carina (Dirtbag Minimal on YouTube) built this spacious and minimalist DIY tiny house on wheels with no previous building experience!. It was a housing solution for her that fit into the gap between renting and buying a full-sized home, and another advantage of building a THOW was that she could move it wherever she wanted (as long as she could find a parking spot for it!).
The Best Budget Laptops Under $800 (That Still Get the Job Done)
Don’t get us wrong, we love Apple gear as much as the next person. There’s no debating that the “house that Steve Jobs built” has redefined what computers and laptops look like in the 21st century, whether they’re coming from the Cupertino HQ or created by a variety of other brands. As anyone who’s spent time online shopping will tell you, however, Apple laptops (and Apple products in general), for all their beauty, tend to cost an arm and a leg. The spirit is willing, but the wallet is weak.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mrs Hinch fans share 'no-effort hack' for cleaning yellow stains from pillows
Cleaning fans have shared their tips for cleaning unsightly stubborn yellow stains from pillows - and the most popular one will set you back just 4p. Sweat, oily or wet hair, make-up, skincare - these are just some of the reasons why our pillows can become discoloured over time. While...
Engadget
Brighten your camping trips with a 4-pack of 800-lumen flashlights
Get up to 60% off the #1 Rated Security of 2022 SimpliSafe. This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Building an everyday carry kit involves picking up several gadgets. Flashlight? Check. Keyring? Your...
rsvplive.ie
Mrs Hinch fans share clever washing machine trick that saves money on drying clothes
Mrs Hinch fans have been blowing people's minds after sharing a washing machine trick that makes drying clothes so much easier. As energy bills continue to rise throughout winter, we are all looking for ways to cut down costs. Some of the household appliances that contribute to our bills the...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0