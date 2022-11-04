Read full article on original website
Wagner makes all-tourney team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State women’s basketball guard Katie Wagner was one of eight players listed on the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off All-Classic Team, announced Monday evening (Nov. 8) by the MIAA office. The Maize, Kan. native averaged a double-double on the weekend, totaling 26 points, 25...
Women 5th, men 10th at conference meet
JOPLIN, Mo. – Two runners from the Fort Hays State women’s cross country team earned All-MIAA honors Saturday morning (Nov. 5) at the 2022 MIAA Championships, helping the Tigers to a fifth-place finish out of the 13 league teams. Missouri Southern hosted this year’s six-kilometer championship race at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Football wins third game of season
Fort Hays State football defeated Northeastern State 27-14 on Senior Day Saturday (Nov. 5) at Lewis Field Stadium. After a slow start, the Tigers took the lead in the second quarter and held onto it until the end. FHSU improved to 3-7, while NSU fell to 1-9. Neither team had...
Women’s basketball opens season 1-1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The No. 3 Fort Hays State women’s basketball team moved to 1-1 on the year after a 45-43 win over Southern Nazarene Sunday afternoon (Nov. 6) on the final day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. The Tigers built an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter and held on for the duration of the contest to hand Southern Nazarene its second loss of the weekend.
Volleyball ends season with senior-day victory
PHOTOS BY TIM SCHOEPLFIN, EMMA PLANK & CAYDEN SANDERS. Entering their final regular season contest, the Fort Hays State volleyball team was looking to get a win on Saturday after a loss to in-state rival Pitt State the night before. The loss to the Gorillas eliminated the Tigers from playing...
Johnson second at Dan Harris Open
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. – The Fort Hays State wrestling team competed at the Dan Harris Open at Baker University on Sunday (Nov. 6). Aidan Johnson was the lone placer for the Tigers, bringing home a runner-up finish at 174 pounds. Johnson won his first match by technical fall 19-3...
FHSU students lead the charge for 111th District campaigns
Hays falls into the 111th District of the Kansas Legislature. On Tuesday, Hays and the surrounding area will vote to elect a new Kansas House Representative for District 111. The two candidates on the ballot are incumbent, Barbara Wasinger (R), and challenger Edward Hammond (D). The two candidates have participated in both combined events such as debates and forums as well as partaken in individual campaigning. The strategies of each campaign team have had both similarities and differences. One extraordinary similarity is both campaigns are employing FHSU students.
