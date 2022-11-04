Hays falls into the 111th District of the Kansas Legislature. On Tuesday, Hays and the surrounding area will vote to elect a new Kansas House Representative for District 111. The two candidates on the ballot are incumbent, Barbara Wasinger (R), and challenger Edward Hammond (D). The two candidates have participated in both combined events such as debates and forums as well as partaken in individual campaigning. The strategies of each campaign team have had both similarities and differences. One extraordinary similarity is both campaigns are employing FHSU students.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO