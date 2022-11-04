Read full article on original website
oldschool94
3d ago
wow! messed up his life for jewelry. His own childhood friend. And, ppl wonder why I say " my world is very small. I can turn around & see everyone in it." I don't put anything pass folks.
Queen KiKi
3d ago
Like my mama used to tell me you don’t have any friends they are just associates I hope he learned a valuable lesson from this you can’t trust anybody anymore no matter how long you think you’ve known somebody this is a prime example that he didn’t really know him 👌💯
R777
3d ago
That's excessive, he should get some time but I read stories on here all the time with people stealing from organizations/ jobs fir hundreds if thousands , even millions and get less time. It just don't pay to do any crime, especially stupid things for no reason.
