FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Zoo's rhino, Hodari, is nearing one year old. To celebrate, the zoo is inviting the public to go behind the scenes inside the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve. The birthday party will be today, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. Festivities will include...
KTUL
BA community gathers to find healing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — In the ten days since the shocking tragedy on Hickory Ave, one central question has remained. "It causes me to wonder, as it does you, why does something like this happen?," said BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. At a community prayer service at First...
KTUL
Second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program to kick off with drop-off event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program is kicking off on Nov. 7. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. individuals can drop off donations in the upper North Plaza of the Student Union at Oklahoma State University. This project is OSU's locally established philanthropy that...
KTUL
Construction begins on new sidewalk near city hall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Construction will begin on a new sidewalk outside of Tulsa City Hall starting Monday. The new sidewalk is being built along South Cincinnati Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets and is expected to last about two weeks. During construction, Cincinnati will be narrowed to one driving lane.
KTUL
Tulsa Regional Tourism celebrates biggest year in Tulsa tourism history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Regional Tourism hosted its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the biggest year in Tulsa tourism history. The meeting started with a live performance from the Tulsa Symphony and a live-breaking demo. “We are honored to serve...
KTUL
Tulsa Remote becomes nation's largest remote incentive work program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Remote hit a milestone by surpassing 2,000 participants, making it the nation’s largest remote incentive work program. What started off as an experiment in 2018 is now a common practice that people can get paid for, as long as they’re willing to give Tulsa a chance.
KTUL
Tulsa Small Business Saturday initiative to include over 100 participating businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The TulsaGo organization announced on Tuesday the launch of a new community initiative that will be held annually on Small Business Saturday. Shop Small Tulsa will allow Tulsans to shop throughout the metropolitan area and pick up a passport at any of the over 100 participating locations.
KTUL
Camp Fierce aims to light fire inside women to serve as firefighters, public servants
TULSA, Okla. — Camp Fierce, organized by the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Metro women, hopes to ignite a passion for service in women. The two-day long camp shows women what it's like to be a firefighter. "Some people aren't going to agree that women should be on this...
KTUL
3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
KTUL
Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
KTUL
Police arrest 3 after carjacking leads to chase through midtown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested three people Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a police chase through midtown. According to TPD, officers in Broken Arrow and Tulsa began investigating an armed carjacking that happened around 6 p.m. in Broken Arrow. The victim said...
KTUL
Idabel polling place moved after storm damages original site
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Following severe storms and a tornado sweeping through the area Friday night, Idabel's polling place for Precinct 450008 has been moved after the storm rendered the original polling place unusable. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the Trinity Baptist Church was supposed to serve...
KTUL
Beggs Public Schools holds virtual classes Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools announced that it will be holding virtual classes on Monday after canceling school Friday for lack of water. The district says it wants to take the pressure off of parents after lack of water over the weekend. BPS is posting lesson plans...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
KTUL
Broken Arrow's new middle school configuration to include eighth-grade academy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools announced the addition of an eighth-grade academy in its new middle school. As part of phase three of the 2015 bond issue, BAPS is updating its middle school configuration. The facility will be located at the Sequoyah Middle School campus and...
KTUL
2 teen boys arrested after alleged gunplay, shots fired in south Tulsa parking lots
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says two teen boys were arrested after shots were fired in a Walmart parking lot near 71st and Memorial. Police officers were originally dispatched to Cinergy Cinema near 71st and Memorial for reports of fighting on Saturday just before 9 p.m.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for unleashing pit bulls, 1 bites apartment manager, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to the Parkview Terrace Apartments on Nov. 3 for two pit bulls allegedly chasing children around the complex aggressively. Officers learned the dog's owner was Donald Lockridge, however, they were unable to locate him. The next day, around 4...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest four involved in allegedly stealing $20,000 of copper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department served search warrants on Nov. 4 at two homes near South Harvard Avenue and East 11th Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving copper. Officers found Brian Tash at one home loading burnt copper wire into the back of his Jeep...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
KTUL
43-year-old driver, 6-year-old girl die after vehicle swept away by flood water, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Tylen Turman of Jay was found deceased this morning. According to OHP, Turman was driving a 2008 Subaru Forrester on Nov. 4 in Adair County when he came to a low water bridge. Water covered the road and Turman...
