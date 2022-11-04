ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Zoo's rhino, Hodari, is nearing one year old. To celebrate, the zoo is inviting the public to go behind the scenes inside the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve. The birthday party will be today, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. Festivities will include...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

BA community gathers to find healing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — In the ten days since the shocking tragedy on Hickory Ave, one central question has remained. "It causes me to wonder, as it does you, why does something like this happen?," said BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. At a community prayer service at First...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Construction begins on new sidewalk near city hall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Construction will begin on a new sidewalk outside of Tulsa City Hall starting Monday. The new sidewalk is being built along South Cincinnati Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets and is expected to last about two weeks. During construction, Cincinnati will be narrowed to one driving lane.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Tourism celebrates biggest year in Tulsa tourism history

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Regional Tourism hosted its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the biggest year in Tulsa tourism history. The meeting started with a live performance from the Tulsa Symphony and a live-breaking demo. “We are honored to serve...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Remote becomes nation's largest remote incentive work program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Remote hit a milestone by surpassing 2,000 participants, making it the nation’s largest remote incentive work program. What started off as an experiment in 2018 is now a common practice that people can get paid for, as long as they’re willing to give Tulsa a chance.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police arrest 3 after carjacking leads to chase through midtown

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested three people Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a police chase through midtown. According to TPD, officers in Broken Arrow and Tulsa began investigating an armed carjacking that happened around 6 p.m. in Broken Arrow. The victim said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Idabel polling place moved after storm damages original site

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Following severe storms and a tornado sweeping through the area Friday night, Idabel's polling place for Precinct 450008 has been moved after the storm rendered the original polling place unusable. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the Trinity Baptist Church was supposed to serve...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beggs Public Schools holds virtual classes Monday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools announced that it will be holding virtual classes on Monday after canceling school Friday for lack of water. The district says it wants to take the pressure off of parents after lack of water over the weekend. BPS is posting lesson plans...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
TULSA, OK

