Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goleafs.net
Purpose for the Purple and White: Goshen indoor track and field schedule release and season preview
GOSHEN, Ind. – First-year head coach Sean Foulkes takes the reins of the Goshen College men's and women's indoor track and field teams as they start their season on December 2. When asked what he is most excited about for the season, Foulkes responded, "What's not to be excited about?"
goleafs.net
Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Naomi Ross Richer, Women's Cross Country
GOSHEN, Ind. — Naomi Ross Richer, a junior on the women's cross country team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for October 31 - November 7!. At the 2022 Crossroads League Cross Country Championships in Shelbyville, Indiana, Ross Richer finished the 5k race in 18:56.7 and 17th place, averaging a 6:05.5 pace per mile. Goshen placed six runners in the top 50 and placed fifth among the ten teams. Based on positions in the most recent coaches poll, the team was projected to finish sixth.
goleafs.net
Goshen renews past with exhibition game at D-I school Purdue Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne beat the Goshen women's basketball team 90-45 in an exhibition game at the Gates Sports Center on Monday night. Goshen had a 9-7 lead early as Sa'drea Rougeau hit a three from a pass by Kiana Oelling. The Mastodons particularly created separation in the second and third quarters - outscoring the Maple Leafs 44-11 in that span.
goleafs.net
Red Wolves offense rallies late to top Maple Leafs
RICHMOND, Ind. - Greg Johnson II scored 23 points and went 10-11 from the free-throw line on Tuesday night against IU-East. However, the Red Wolves pulled away with a 49-point second half to win 84-72. IU-East led 14-4 early on, but the Maple Leafs got on track and took their first lead of the night at 34-33 with 1:33 to go in the first half. The lead lasted for less than a minute though, as the home team went back to the locker room with a 35-34 advantage.
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
Centre Daily
Clemson Victory Has Notre Dame’s Bowl Projections All Over The Place
In recent weeks the bowl projections for Notre Dame were pretty narrow, with a small handful of bowls being the likely destination according to analysts and writers. Following the convincing 35-14 win over Clemson the bowl projections are now all over the place. The Holiday Bowl is still the most...
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
casscountyonline.com
2022 General Election Results from Cass County, Indiana
Unofficial 2022 Primary Election vote totals from Cass County, Indiana. Vote totals listed below are for Cass County only. Statewide and district totals for federal and state races are available here. Results will be posted as they come in. Includes: Early Voting (Courthouse)/Absentee Ballots, Twelve Mile Community Center, Walton Community...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again
First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
WANE-TV
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Current Publishing
New practice a ‘leap of faith’ for Carmel doctor
Dr. Holly Smith’s family medicine practice follows the circle of life. “I take care of newborns all the way up through the end of life,” Smith said. “I do a little bit of early pregnancy care, but I don’t do full obstetrics or anything like that anymore.”
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0