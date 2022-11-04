RICHMOND, Ind. - Greg Johnson II scored 23 points and went 10-11 from the free-throw line on Tuesday night against IU-East. However, the Red Wolves pulled away with a 49-point second half to win 84-72. IU-East led 14-4 early on, but the Maple Leafs got on track and took their first lead of the night at 34-33 with 1:33 to go in the first half. The lead lasted for less than a minute though, as the home team went back to the locker room with a 35-34 advantage.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO