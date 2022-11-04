Read full article on original website
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats' hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk. With the narrowly held House and an evenly divided Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and extremists inspired by Donald Trump who handily won some seats. But the races stayed unusually tight. House Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, picking up some seats, and losing others. Battleground Senate races remained too early to call. The parties inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. As the mood grew tense, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to several races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
Republican Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 2nd Congressional District
Republican Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 2nd Congressional District.
Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District
Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District.
Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District
Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District.
Democrat Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire
Democrat Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire.
Results roll in, but undecided races keep GOP and Democrats in tight race for control
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls have closed across most of the country.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to problems facing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in his quest to become Speaker
The chances of a narrow majority could be a problem for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Especially in his quest to be Speaker. McCarthy said the GOP would 'take back the House.'
Stephen Colbert Goes Balls-In With Graphic Description Of Kevin McCarthy
The "Late Show" host hits below the belt when it comes to McCarthy's fealty to Trump.
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection Tuesday to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
