Washington State

The Associated Press

GOP in grinding push to break Democrats' hold on Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk. With the narrowly held House and an evenly divided Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and extremists inspired by Donald Trump who handily won some seats. But the races stayed unusually tight. House Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, picking up some seats, and losing others. Battleground Senate races remained too early to call. The parties inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. As the mood grew tense, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection Tuesday to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
NEW MEXICO STATE

