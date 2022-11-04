WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk. With the narrowly held House and an evenly divided Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and extremists inspired by Donald Trump who handily won some seats. But the races stayed unusually tight. House Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, picking up some seats, and losing others. Battleground Senate races remained too early to call. The parties inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. As the mood grew tense, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.

