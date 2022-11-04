ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences

Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Poor Boy's Riverside Inn owners on Acadiana cuisine: 'Everybody here knows how to cook with love'

Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
KENTUCKY STATE
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana Hospital announces Paint the Town Pink competition winners

West Feliciana Hospital’s monthlong Paint the Town Pink event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and COVID-19. The event is designed to increase breast cancer awareness, provide the community with prevention information, and help raise funds for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, which serves cancer patients in a 10-parish area, including East and West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Nov. 9, 2022

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 post hall is will busy outside and inside as the Auxiliary's Fall Craft Fair and the annual VFW Jam take place Saturday. Area jambalaya cooks will start preparing the rice concoction over wood heat at 7 a.m. and propane heat at 8 a.m. Jambalaya plate lunches will be on sale at 11 a.m.at the post hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Melville mayor, up for reelection, killed in Election Day crash

Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy