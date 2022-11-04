Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge residents remain negative about parish's outlook in annual survey
Nearly 60% of East Baton Parish residents recently interviewed believe children in the parish do not have opportunities here to earn more than their parents and few want their children to stay as adults, according to a survey conducted for a foundation that aims to improve the quality of life in the capital region.
theadvocate.com
Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences
Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
theadvocate.com
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn owners on Acadiana cuisine: 'Everybody here knows how to cook with love'
Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
theadvocate.com
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
theadvocate.com
Happy's Irish Pub faces hearing in first noise enforcement by Baton Rouge alcohol board
A conflict over the noise from one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most popular bars will serve as the test case for more-aggressive enforcement of the parish’s noise ordinance by officers who regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a public hearing...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
theadvocate.com
New historical center to plumb Iberia Parish for untold history of Black residents
NEW IBERIA — From an early age, Phebe Hayes relished reading history. But even as a girl, she knew that the history she was taught in her public schools missed wide swaths of history she knew to be relevant and true. In junior high, she studied Louisiana history, and...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Hospital announces Paint the Town Pink competition winners
West Feliciana Hospital’s monthlong Paint the Town Pink event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and COVID-19. The event is designed to increase breast cancer awareness, provide the community with prevention information, and help raise funds for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, which serves cancer patients in a 10-parish area, including East and West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Playoff berth is about experience more than close destination for St. Amant
Being the last team placed on a playoff bracket is not always considered to be a prize. But for St. Amant coach David Oliver the chance to make a relatively short trip to play fifth-seeded Zachary Friday is both those things. “I won’t lie … the month of October was...
theadvocate.com
Dunham's attitude ahead of LHSAA tourney offers new perspective on looking out for No. 1
Ask The Dunham School’s Donna Pixley how she feels about being seeded No. 1 and you get an abrupt answer. “It’s just a number,” the Dunham volleyball coach said. “People keep saying this is your year. I’ve told this team don’t get caught up in that.”
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Nov. 9, 2022
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 post hall is will busy outside and inside as the Auxiliary's Fall Craft Fair and the annual VFW Jam take place Saturday. Area jambalaya cooks will start preparing the rice concoction over wood heat at 7 a.m. and propane heat at 8 a.m. Jambalaya plate lunches will be on sale at 11 a.m.at the post hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
theadvocate.com
Mayor calls the replica war ship that can be seen thanks to low water levels a 'ghost that won't go away'
Le Pelican, the replica of a 17th Century warship, is visible again thanks to the low water levels on the Mississippi River. "It's the ghost that won't go away," Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Thursday. The mayor said he attempted to visit the river bank to see the ship, but he...
theadvocate.com
Charter school 'gets creative' to boost enrollment and pay off pricey lease
Underwater on a pricey lease on its facility, a charter school official in Plaquemine said he decided to "get creative" as they looked for ways to boost flagging student enrollment and generate enough money to pay the school's landlord. In a report released last week, outside auditors hired by the...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalaus: 'The Conversion' is twofold for LSU's Brian Kelly and his gutsy call
There’s the "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky. There’s Billy Cannon’s punt return to beat Ole Miss. There’s the Tommy Hodson to Eddie Fuller fourth-down pass to beat Auburn in the "Earthquake Game," and Bert Jones to Brad Davis 50 years ago against the Rebels — the play that gave their fans the “One second blues.”
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
theadvocate.com
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger "in great position" to return this weekend
LSU sophomore left guard Garrett Dellinger is expected to be back this week against Arkansas, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly. “Garrett Dellinger looked good, we worked him out yesterday,” Kelly said. “I think he’s in a great position that he could play this weekend.”. Dellinger has...
theadvocate.com
Melville mayor, up for reelection, killed in Election Day crash
Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary supporters say small steps now will advance site improvements quickly
Enthusiasts for recovering the historic Holy Rosary Institute buildings and grounds in Lafayette say they are taking small steps now that will accelerate big steps for saving the former school site later. Among those steps is constructing a cover over the the school building to protect it from the elements.
Comments / 0