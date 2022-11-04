Read full article on original website
Janice Green
3d ago
This family is truly AWESOME! God has always been their guide and it's evident in their daily lives. What a blessing they are to their community and to all who know them. We Love You ❤🙏🏽
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Pass family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frank and Robin Pass are advocates for children with special needs. They have five children. Three they adopted and two have severe medical conditions. Schizencephaly: it’s a big word to explain 10-year-old Gabriel’s diagnosis. He and his sister Amelia both suffered traumatic brain injuries during pregnancy....
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Finding ways to move forward’: Mayors in Lee County recognize Day of Remembrance
November 5 will officially be known as the Day of Remembrance as three of Lee County’s mayors read a proclamation declaring so to a crowd at the Lee County Courthouse Square on Saturday morning. The proclamation was read by the Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller, the Mayor Pro Term...
WSFA
Clanton Kindergartener finalist in Mott’s & Crayola design contest
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A kindergartener from Clanton needs your help winning a national contest. Everlie Harrison is one of three finalists across the country whose art could be on the package of Mott’s applesauce. Anyone over the age of 18 with an email address can vote daily from...
alabamanews.net
Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital
A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
Selma student dies, another hospitalized: Officials unsure if incidents are linked
An investigation is underway after a student became unresponsive at Selma High School Tuesday and later died at the hospital. A second student was later transported to the hospital to be checked out, said Selma Police Capt. Natasha Fowlkes. Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the school’s...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
WSFA
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 500 block of McLemore Drive after a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.
wtvy.com
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County senior citizens learn about diabetes education
The Lowndes County Extension Office offers a six-session Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) for area residents. Currently, some 12 senior citizens who visit the Hayneville Senior Center are participating in DEEP every Tuesday morning. Each class lasts about an hour, said Tana Shealey, Lowndes County’s Extension Office Coordinator. Sometimes they...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
birminghamtimes.com
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
alabamanews.net
Express Voting Machines at Montgomery Polls
This year at the polls, Montgomery voters will see more express voting machines. The machines have been available for voters with disabilities, now every voter will have the opportunity to use the machines. Officials say the machine is simply a ballot marking device. Everyone will get the same ballot, those...
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
WSFA
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
WSFA
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee. On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.
WSFA
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and this week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. Many animal shelters are non-profit. This means they depend on donations and grants to stay open. Animal shelters help reunite lost pets with their owners. Some even provide animal health services, behavioral evaluations, training, and education. But the primary function of an animal shelter is to find a home for stray animals.
WSFA
Opelika Parks and Rec to host grand opening for new archery park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area. On November 9, Opelika Parks and Rec will host a grand opening for the Opelika Community Archery Park at 2 p.m. in Spring Villa Park. The archery park includes...
Comments / 6