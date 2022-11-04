Read full article on original website
'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign
Political campaign icon James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber analyzing the midterm elections hours before in person polls open. Carville urging people to vote in this consequential election saying, “They’re going to shut the government down and cut your social security and Medicare” adding, “They told you that they would ban abortion. You didn’t believe them. They did. You better pay attention.”Nov. 8, 2022.
Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose
Chris Hayes and an MSNBC panel talk about how right-wing media have set up Republicans to expect a "red wave" even though polling suggests a close election, and the upset anything but a red wave will cause on the right. Nov. 8, 2022.
This Republican strategy says if you can't beat 'em, sue 'em
If you fear you may not succeed, then sue and then sue again. That’s the strategy Republicans are embracing in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where they have launched an assault on mail-in voting as they have simultaneously encouraged their voters to cast ballots in person.
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?
It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence
Social media posts reviewed by NBC News show Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant was deeply immersed in political conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about how conspiracies and far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence. Nov. 6, 2022.
Republican Nicole Malliotakis defends NY-11 seat
The incumbent maintained her status as New York City's lone Republican House member.
Sen. Cory Booker jumps on campaign trail with Democrats
Even Democratic lawmakers who aren't on the ballot are going full throttle on the campaign trail. New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker is not up for re-election until 2027-- but he's been campaigning all over the country.Nov. 6, 2022.
Dead heat in key midterm election races, 43 million votes already cast
Note: Live coverage has ended. Please visit MSNBC's latest live blog for Election Day live updates and analysis. Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line.
Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance
Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) is running to fill Republican Rob Portman’s Ohio Senate seat against Trump-endorsed Republican candidate JD Vance, who once favored eliminating Social Security. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the people of Ohio want to “move on out of the age of stupidity and JD Vance didn’t get the memo.”Nov. 8, 2022.
Republicans are forcing trans voters into an impossible predicament
There have been few elections as critical to transgender Americans as this year’s midterms. Over the past year, 238 anti-trans bills have reportedly been introduced in dozens of state legislatures. Trans people and allies have undertaken vast efforts to beat back the onslaught of bigoted bills that have dotted the landscape of late. The most straightforward way to combat such acts, of course, is to vote for elected representatives who can best protect our basic human rights.
In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug
Rachel Maddow reports on a memo from John Fetterman cautioning that Republicans will try to take advantage of partisan differences in the types and times of votes being counted. Jacob Soboroff, MSNBC correspondent, reports from Nevada where laws about how votes are counted could significantly delay the results. Nov. 8, 2022.
David Wasserman: ‘The laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor’
Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman lays out his Election Day predictions, telling Andrea Mitchell that “the laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor.” According to Wasserman, “the likeliest outcome is that Republicans pick up between 15 and 30 House seats, and Democrats are hanging on for dear life in the Senate. There’s an excellent chance that Republicans hold Pennsylvania and break through in one of Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia today.”Nov. 8, 2022.
'I'm going to win on Tuesday,' says Rep. Spanberger
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., discusses her race, the current polls, Rep. Liz Cheney's recent endorsement and why she says she's building a coalition of people built on functional governance.Nov. 7, 2022.
Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows
No other midterm election in our nation’s history is as consequential as this one because democracy itself has never been on the ballot before. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss the concept of fascism and the danger facing the U.S with American Voices host Alicia Menendez. Nov. 6, 2022.
What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?
Rachel Maddow and a panel of her MSNBC colleagues talk about what Mitch McConnell called the "candidate quality" that could cost Republicans in their bid for Senate control, where that crisis of quality comes from, and whether it will even matter to voters.Nov. 8, 2022.
Democrats make final case to voters before midterms
The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc
Latinos represent the fastest growing voting population in the country, and they’ve increasingly become the swing vote in key battleground states. According to the Pew Research Center, an additional 5 million eligible Latino voters have been added to the voting rolls. That’s 62% of the total growth in Americans of voting age. In 2020, Donald Trump made significant gains among Latino voters in Florida and Texas – and even more Latinos voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016. Some have been surprised by the increase in Republican support among Latino voters, but just like other voting blocs, Latinos are not a monolith. Paola Ramos, host of MSNBC’s “Field Report,” says that Republican leaders have also hit on a strategy that works. “Fear mongering doesn’t just work for white people, it also works for Latinos,” Ramos tells Ali Velshi.Nov. 6, 2022.
Elon Musk’s deeply irresponsible call to vote Republican
Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, is calling for voters to cast their ballots for Republicans for Congress. It's not exactly a surprise, given his expressions of support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a QAnon-affiliated House Republican this year. But his poor reasoning for why he was endorsing the GOP is yet another example of the flimsiness of his depressingly influential political arguments.
Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push
During a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for 'slash-and-burn politics' and reminded voters 'we could be better' before speaking about fundamental values. The Morning Joe panel discusses the effectiveness of Obama's message just ahead of the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
