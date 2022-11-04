ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Cynthia Tucker: Plutocracy is our billion-dollar problem

In theory, I have nothing against billionaires. I believe in capitalism — highly regulated and appropriately taxed. There is nothing inherently wrong with the lawful accumulation of wealth. Even so, the United States has a billionaire problem. We don’t tax them appropriately, so their staggering wealth contributes to the economic inequality that roils our culture and politics. That’s troubling enough, but the bigger problem is this: Too many of them are autocrats, fascists, anti-democrats. Too many American billionaires reject the U.S. Constitution; they want a...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy