Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Related
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Channel 6000
Go! Go! Go! Peak leaf finale before trees shake them off
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took a little extra time, but we finally have reached what is going to be the last bit of our peak leaf peeping around here. The Portland metro area will have a nice batch of red, orange, and yellow for the next week. We also have the PERFECT weather to get out and view the leaves this week.
Midcentury modern Rummer-built house in Beaverton for sale at $1,475,000
Fans of builder Robert Rummer, who introduced Oregon to atrium-centered midcentury modern houses, were the first to notice a rarity: A restored double-gable dwelling in Beaverton’s prized Oak Hills Historic District was for sale. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the single-level house on a quarter-acre lot at 15035 N.W. Perimeter...
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets
Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of his days at Marion Square Park in Salem. He said he can’t remember anymore how many years he’s been homeless. But he does remember everything elected […] The post Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘Say her name’: The legacy of Beatrice Morrow Cannady
It is impossible to overstate the influence Beatrice Morrow Cannady had on civil rights in Oregon.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
Channel 6000
Tips For A More Humane Holiday Season
When you buy “American Humane Certified” products this holiday season you are supporting humanely-raised and ethically-sourced foods. Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
Power mostly restored to all in Portland metro after storm
Despite a brief respite in the rain Saturday, another storm moved in overnight and interrupted power for thousands. But power has been restored to most customers.
WWEEK
TriMet’s Brand New Bendy Buses Are Already Breaking
On Sept. 18, TriMet’s launched a highly anticipated new $175 million bus line connecting Gresham with downtown Portland. It’s had a rough start. A few weeks after it launched, WW reported that due to a series of compromises, the new FX2 line isn’t always faster than the route it replaced—despite eliminating dozens of stops.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
Channel 6000
Wild Rides With The Mysterious Benedict Society
Disney+ brings back a second season of “Wild Rides With The Mysterious Benedict Society” filled with mystery, adventure, and fun! Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
Comments / 0