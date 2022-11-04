ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Channel 6000

Go! Go! Go! Peak leaf finale before trees shake them off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took a little extra time, but we finally have reached what is going to be the last bit of our peak leaf peeping around here. The Portland metro area will have a nice batch of red, orange, and yellow for the next week. We also have the PERFECT weather to get out and view the leaves this week.
thelundreport.org

Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions

Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets

Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of his days at Marion Square Park in Salem. He said he can’t remember anymore how many years he’s been homeless. But he does remember everything elected […] The post Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Channel 6000

Tips For A More Humane Holiday Season

When you buy “American Humane Certified” products this holiday season you are supporting humanely-raised and ethically-sourced foods. Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
WWEEK

TriMet’s Brand New Bendy Buses Are Already Breaking

On Sept. 18, TriMet’s launched a highly anticipated new $175 million bus line connecting Gresham with downtown Portland. It’s had a rough start. A few weeks after it launched, WW reported that due to a series of compromises, the new FX2 line isn’t always faster than the route it replaced—despite eliminating dozens of stops.
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Channel 6000

Wild Rides With The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney+ brings back a second season of “Wild Rides With The Mysterious Benedict Society” filled with mystery, adventure, and fun! Tune in to Everyday Northwest at 9AM Monday through Friday on Portland’s CW.
KGW

Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
