ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

CABVI to host Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, at its new Vision Health and Wellness Center. The fair is a free event, open to the public. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. located at...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality

FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County eliminates written exam

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For all those who thought Friday, November 4th was the last day to take the Civil Service Exam to become a Corrections Officer, well, think again. Last Friday it was announced that Oneida County, along with 12 others, has been approved for a pilot...
WKTV

Food Truck Rally held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School held a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand were, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both were out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Bicyclist in critical condition after Ithaca crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle. The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program. A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Hamilton College sirens will go off Thursday for practice drill

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Hamilton College will be conducting a campus-wide shelter-in-place drill, on Thursday. The campus outdoor sirens will go off around 9:30 a.m. and will last for a total of 10 minutes. The drill is being conducted in an effort to observe the college community's response to the order...
CLINTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Herkimer senior receives reward and recognition

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A senior at the Herkimer Central School District, Josh Leskovar was not only named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program but also won the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award. “This is just the beginning of the award season when...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Utica sky watchers catch glimpse of "Beaver Blood Moon"

UTICA, N.Y. -- Night-time sky watchers in Utica may have caught a glimpse of a rare "Beaver Blood Moon" sighting, early Tuesday morning. The earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. This event marks the second Blood Moon of the year, following one that happened in mid-may.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands

We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy