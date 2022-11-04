Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Making a Difference: Fourth-graders devote school holiday to community service (Photos)
Reid Watson and Brantley Lippard are learning the value of community service at a young age. Last Tuesday, while many youngsters were enjoying a school holiday and recovering from Halloween, Reid and Brantley spent a good chunk of their day helping pick up litter in the Town of Troutman. Reid,...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to honor local veterans with week of special events
The Town of Mooresville will honor local veterans with seven different Veterans Day events November 7-12. The weeklong celebration will begin with a Flag Processional and Ceremony on November 7. It begins at 9 a.m. outside Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum (165 N. Main Street) and ends outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main Street).
iredellfreenews.com
Rescue Ranch to host Outdoor Explorers Day on November 11
Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day on Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s 10,000-square-foot inclusive...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County veterans invited to annual ceremony on Thursday at West Iredell High School
All veterans are invited to the annual Iredell County Veterans Day ceremony and BBQ lunch on Thursday, November 10, at West Iredell High School, 213 Warrior Drive in Statesville. The event begins at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. The school event, in coordination with the WIHS chorus...
iredellfreenews.com
Miracle on Main returning to Mooresville for eight weeks
158 On Main — a popular craft cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville — is preparing to once again transform into Miracle on Main, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar, for eight spirit-packed weeks. Miracle on Main will deck its halls and spread holiday cheer from November 17 to January 14,...
iredellfreenews.com
Angela Pedroza
Mrs. Angela Ann Ramseur Pedroza, 67, of 209 Wooten Street, Statesville, was born in Cabarrus County on September 3, 1955, to the late Commodor and Annie Nicholas Ramseur. She departed this life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project
The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
She was 50, he was 61! Now the first-time parents are celebrating their miracle baby's first birthday!
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point mom had her first child at 50 years old. It seemed like a storyline out of a movie. Until we added this twist! Her husband was 61. Susie and Tony Troxler's incredible baby story instantly went viral. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, on September 29, 2021.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Police Department honors Citizens Academy graduates
The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks and learned about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration.
iredellfreenews.com
Betty Hall Miller
Betty Hall Miller, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. Betty was born on April 16, 1946, in Loray to the late Raymon Rufus Hall and Hazel Winnie Shell Hall. She graduated from Scotts High School and retired from CIT Group in 2009 after 45 years.
iredellfreenews.com
Brandy Lee Tabor
Brandy Lee Tabor, 46, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com for the Tabor family. Bunch-Johnson Funeral...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville offices to close in observance of Veterans Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. The revised schedule for November 7 – November 11 is:. ♦ Residential routes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule....
iredellfreenews.com
Cindy Francine Glover
Mrs. Cindy Francine “Wue” Glover, 64, was born on November 19, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late C. L. Darty and Mary Frances Glover Harris. She departed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Cindy was affectionately known as “Wue” by her...
iredellfreenews.com
Carl Joe Fletcher
Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
iredellfreenews.com
Fort Dobbs to honor North Carolina’s military history on November 12-13
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” event on November 12-13. Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel over the past 450 years. “It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
Scratch-off sold at Charlotte 7-Eleven turns out to be worth $3 million
CHARLOTTE — Nobody from North Carolina became a billionaire after ̶M̶o̶n̶d̶a̶y̶'̶s̶ Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, but one lucky person in Charlotte won a $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket on Monday. Carvent Webb bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket for...
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Caribbean restaurant, grocery store in east Charlotte to close after 2 decades
CHARLOTTE — A Caribbean restaurant and grocery store in east Charlotte is closing its doors. Island Grocery and Grill has been open for two decades. Caroline Cook owns the business, which is on Albemarle Road, and said she couldn’t reach a new lease agreement with her landlord. She...
iredellfreenews.com
Undefeated Champions! Lady Raiders celebrate school’s third state title (Photos)
The North Iredell High School woman’s volleyball team capped a perfect season on Saturday by winning the NCHSAA Class 3A state championship. After breezing through their first five matches without dropping a set, the Lady Raiders defeated J.H. Rose, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, in the championship match.
