Candidate Conversations: Jack Truman
Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Jack Truman: I wanted to give voters a choice. That was the main reason. The 4th District is primarily a conservative District. So if I hadn't run, there would just be a Republican candidate. Plus, I know that we're living in different times right now. It's about, the world is in a crazy, crazy situation right now. So, I thought by running, it will give people a chance to have more of like the protest vote against the current political system. So, I really wanted to give people a choice, and that's the main reason I'm running.
Candidate Conversations: Dustin Stanton
Briana Heaney: What makes you the best candidate for the job?. Dustin Stanton: So I have actually been in the office already for the past six, seven months. So I'm currently the Boone County Treasurer. So I've already gained the institutional knowledge needed to perform the job and the duties, full support in my office full supportive people even within the building as well. So bipartisan support in the effort. In regards to the knowledge in the field of academia, I went to the University of Missouri here, and a full ride business scholarship with emphasis in advanced accounting, with coursework in that as well as monetary policy, money and banking. So I kind of bring that to the realm of what I'm doing, but also actually began a business at the age of six. So I began Stepbrother Eggs with six chickens with my brother. Fast forward when I was 16. It was designated by the USDA as the nation's largest independent free range egg operation. It continues to this day, although I've honestly stepped away from the day to day operations of that.
Candidate Conversations: Kip Kendrick
Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Kip Kendrick: A number of different things, but first and foremost, public service. I absolutely love public service, have always been drawn to it. You know, when I moved to Boone County and Columbia, near for coming on 20 years, I guess about a little over 18 years. And one of the first things I did in Columbia was move to the Benton-Stephens area, join the neighborhood association quickly, became neighbors association president and, you know, just kind of built from, you know, my, my public service in the community and across Boone County from there. Served in the Missouri House of Representatives, worked the last couple of years over in the Missouri Senate, also, you know, have served on the Environment Energy Commission at the city level. You know, just a number of different things have kind of led me down this path, you know, this is a, it's a unique opportunity to get back at the local level, local form of government where the rubber really meets the road, where people interact with government the most and put my skills to the best use possible.
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Afternoon newscast for Monday, November 7
Rebecca Noel is a M.A. student at the University of Missouri. She is studying cross-platform editing and producing with a focus in magazine editing.
Paul Pepper: Allyssa Huskey, Cover Missouri & Ben Miller and Brynn Meyer, CCP's "Annie: The Musical"
It's open enrollment season once again, and there's good news to share! ALLYSSA HUSKEY, Cover Missouri, tells us that pandemic-era tax credits have been extended or increased thru 2025 for about 90% of people who take advantage of the Health Insurance Marketplace. Also, we're less than a month away from Capital City Productions' 'Annie: The Musical'. Actors BEN MILLER and BRYNN MEYER are here to tell us how rehearsals are going and why you shouldn't wait to reserve your seat! (4:24) November 7, 2022.
Parson to visit Israel, Greece, UAE for trade mission
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady are visiting Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission. Parson on Monday announced he’ll be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday. The Republican says the goal is to promote Missouri products and pitch the state as a good place to do business.
What to know about poll workers, watchers and challengers
Boone County will operate 74 polling places for Tuesday's midterm, which means about 600 poll workers are needed to help staff them. Poll workers, also called election judges, are critical to the smooth functioning of polling places on Election Day. "They make sure that everything is up and running when...
