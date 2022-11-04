Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Kip Kendrick: A number of different things, but first and foremost, public service. I absolutely love public service, have always been drawn to it. You know, when I moved to Boone County and Columbia, near for coming on 20 years, I guess about a little over 18 years. And one of the first things I did in Columbia was move to the Benton-Stephens area, join the neighborhood association quickly, became neighbors association president and, you know, just kind of built from, you know, my, my public service in the community and across Boone County from there. Served in the Missouri House of Representatives, worked the last couple of years over in the Missouri Senate, also, you know, have served on the Environment Energy Commission at the city level. You know, just a number of different things have kind of led me down this path, you know, this is a, it's a unique opportunity to get back at the local level, local form of government where the rubber really meets the road, where people interact with government the most and put my skills to the best use possible.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO