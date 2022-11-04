Read full article on original website
Candidate Conversations: Cheri Toalson Reisch
Samir Knox: Particularly for our area, what is it like being a legislator? And are there any problems that are you think are unique to Mid-Missouri?. Cheri Toalson Reisch: So Boone County is a purple county, it's, it's, you know, half Democrat, half Republican. There's the rural area, there's the urban area. And so you have quite a diverse constituency that I work with. My half of my district, that's Columbia. You know, I covered the Columbia Public School, which is large, and then my rural areas, I deal with small school districts such as Hallsville, Centralia, Sturgeon. So a lot of it is very different when you're dealing almost night and day with with different people and governments.
Candidate Conversations: Kip Kendrick
Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Kip Kendrick: A number of different things, but first and foremost, public service. I absolutely love public service, have always been drawn to it. You know, when I moved to Boone County and Columbia, near for coming on 20 years, I guess about a little over 18 years. And one of the first things I did in Columbia was move to the Benton-Stephens area, join the neighborhood association quickly, became neighbors association president and, you know, just kind of built from, you know, my, my public service in the community and across Boone County from there. Served in the Missouri House of Representatives, worked the last couple of years over in the Missouri Senate, also, you know, have served on the Environment Energy Commission at the city level. You know, just a number of different things have kind of led me down this path, you know, this is a, it's a unique opportunity to get back at the local level, local form of government where the rubber really meets the road, where people interact with government the most and put my skills to the best use possible.
Voices and scenes from the polls: Boone County voters cast their ballots
Boone County voters began trickling into polling places early Tuesday morning to select both county and statewide officials, as well as decide the fate of five constitutional amendments. The Boone County polls for the 2022 midterm elections opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be choosing...
Live results: Boone County, Missouri 2022 elections
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk will be updated regularly. There is a slight delay in these results. For county races, 39 of 78 precincts reporting.
Candidate Conversations: Dustin Stanton
Briana Heaney: What makes you the best candidate for the job?. Dustin Stanton: So I have actually been in the office already for the past six, seven months. So I'm currently the Boone County Treasurer. So I've already gained the institutional knowledge needed to perform the job and the duties, full support in my office full supportive people even within the building as well. So bipartisan support in the effort. In regards to the knowledge in the field of academia, I went to the University of Missouri here, and a full ride business scholarship with emphasis in advanced accounting, with coursework in that as well as monetary policy, money and banking. So I kind of bring that to the realm of what I'm doing, but also actually began a business at the age of six. So I began Stepbrother Eggs with six chickens with my brother. Fast forward when I was 16. It was designated by the USDA as the nation's largest independent free range egg operation. It continues to this day, although I've honestly stepped away from the day to day operations of that.
Afternoon newscast for Monday, November 7
Rebecca Noel is a M.A. student at the University of Missouri. She is studying cross-platform editing and producing with a focus in magazine editing.
Hundreds cast ballots in Audrain County ahead of Election Day
Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday November 8th, and the Audrain County Clerk’s office is busily preparing. Lisa Smith is the County Clerk, and said they’ve already had more than 300 ballots cast at their office under the no-excuse absentee voting law that went into effect in August. “We...
What to know about poll workers, watchers and challengers
Boone County will operate 74 polling places for Tuesday's midterm, which means about 600 poll workers are needed to help staff them. Poll workers, also called election judges, are critical to the smooth functioning of polling places on Election Day. "They make sure that everything is up and running when...
