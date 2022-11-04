76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Knicks battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
The Philadelphia 76ers are back at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday night to close out their week with a matchup against the New York Knicks .
This week started off strong for the Sixers, who closed their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards Monday.
Keeping their hot streak going, the Sixers closed out their road trip with a third-straight win by defeating the Wizards. On Wednesday night, the Sixers returned home and hosted Washington for a rematch.
That time around, the Sixers couldn’t take down Kristaps Porzingis, and the Wizards as Washington took advantage of the Joel Embiid -less Sixers. After falling short, the Sixers dropped their fifth game of the year.
On Friday night, the Sixers are back on the court, this time to face the New York Knicks. Friday’s matchup between the two Atlantic Division rivals marks their first meeting this year.
Key Game Notes
- Last season, Sixers went 2-2 against the Knicks
- Knicks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
- Total has gone over in four of the Knicks’ last six games
- Sixers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Mike Foster Jr. - OUT
James Harden - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Joel Embiid - OUT
Matisse Thybulle - AVAILABLE
Danuel House Jr. - OUT
Knicks
Feron Hunt - OUT
Trevor Keels - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -163, NYK +138
Total O/U: 219.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -163
Total O/U: Under 219.5
Comments / 0