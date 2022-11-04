ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Travel Maven

This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
rvahub.com

UMFS completes sale of Guardian Place Senior Apartments on Richmond Campus

UMFS, a statewide nonprofit leader in child and family services, has sold its Guardian Place affordable senior apartment buildings at 1620 N. Hamilton St. to multifamily housing operator Fairfield for $25.6 million. The organization opened Guardian Place in 1994, which today includes two buildings with 236 apartments across 6.5 acres.
RICHMOND, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service

If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond to open 60-bed cold weather shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are moving forward with plans to open cold weather shelters before winter arrives. During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway. The facility will be operated by Commonwealth Catholic Charities.
RICHMOND, VA
multihousingnews.com

Fairfield Pays $26M for Richmond Affordable Asset

The age-restricted community is part of the LIHTC program. Fairfield Residential has acquired Guardian Place, a 236-unit low-income multifamily property in Richmond, Va., for $25.7 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jorge Rosa and TJ Liberto brokered the transaction for the seller, United Methodists Family Services. The fully affordable, age-restricted community...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
visitfarmville.com

An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway

From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
FARMVILLE, VA
US News and World Report

The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
RICHMOND, VA

