Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality showMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Subtropical Storm Gathering Over the Atlantic
Richmond nursing home named best in the state by Newsweek Magazine
The facility, which opened in 2008, offers both long-term and short-term care to people with Alzheimer's, in rehab or who need nursing. It was ranked No. 1 this year based on a survey done by Newsweek ranking America's best nursing homes. This comes after it was ranked No. 2 last year.
Don’t lick the psychedelic toad, National Park Service warns
The park service warns explicitly against the licking of one of the largest toads found in North America, the Sonoran Desert Toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad. When threatened, these toads secrete a potent toxin, including a psychedelic substance known as 5-MeO-DMT that can be dried and smoked.
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating
Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
rvahub.com
UMFS completes sale of Guardian Place Senior Apartments on Richmond Campus
UMFS, a statewide nonprofit leader in child and family services, has sold its Guardian Place affordable senior apartment buildings at 1620 N. Hamilton St. to multifamily housing operator Fairfield for $25.6 million. The organization opened Guardian Place in 1994, which today includes two buildings with 236 apartments across 6.5 acres.
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service
If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
Award-winning brand and business, Sassy Jones, opens new location at Short Pump mall
"So, our e-commerce brand has grown but outside of that, we wanted to be able to give our customers a place to call home. Because I feel the product needs to be touched, experienced, tried on, loved, and we just need a container for that" Jones said.
NBC12
City of Richmond to open 60-bed cold weather shelter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are moving forward with plans to open cold weather shelters before winter arrives. During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway. The facility will be operated by Commonwealth Catholic Charities.
multihousingnews.com
Fairfield Pays $26M for Richmond Affordable Asset
The age-restricted community is part of the LIHTC program. Fairfield Residential has acquired Guardian Place, a 236-unit low-income multifamily property in Richmond, Va., for $25.7 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jorge Rosa and TJ Liberto brokered the transaction for the seller, United Methodists Family Services. The fully affordable, age-restricted community...
NBC 29 News
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
‘It’s scary’: Hospitals near capacity as RSV cases continue to surge throughout Central Virginia
Just a month ago, VCU Children's Hospital had enough space to take children with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) from other hospitals that had run out of space. Now, however, they too are nearing capacity, making it difficult to treat Richmond-area children afflicted by the same virus.
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
Trash bags cover alcohol after shootings near Richmond convenience store
The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) took action against a Richmond convenience store where multiple people have been shot within the past four months.
visitfarmville.com
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
Did you see that? View of NASA rocket launch seen from Henrico
If you looked up at the sky this morning to see what looked like an unidentified flying object, you're not alone. 8News viewers from across the region are asking 'what was that?' after seeing a large flying object light up the early morning darkness.
US News and World Report
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
Five-month-old puppy found shot 4 times in Richmond dies, animal control says
The male puppy was found on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, near the Mosby Court area. RACC said the puppy had been shot four times and died before he was able to be saved.
NBC12
Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
