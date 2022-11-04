ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Turnto10.com

Candidates make final push for votes ahead of midterms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — In the race for Rhode Island governor, the man in the job now tries to hold on. NBC 10 News caught up with Gov. Dan McKee as he met people along Broadway in Newport Monday afternoon. The Democrat was lieutenant governor before taking over last...
FLORIDA STATE
Turnto10.com

Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House

DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
DELAWARE STATE
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts voters weigh stark choice for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are weighing starkly different candidates for governor as they cast their ballots. The election pits Democrat Maura Healey, who would be the state's first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor, against Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who was endorsed by Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

McKee, Kalus make final campaign pushes for Rhode Island Governor

Gov. Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus made their final campaign pushes on Sunday ahead of midterm elections. McKee attended a rally at the State Democratic Headquarters in Warwick encouraging people to vote Democrat up and down the ballot. “The State of Rhode Island, like I’ve said before, has...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Voters to decide on future of McCoy Stadium property

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket residents are getting a say in the future of McCoy Stadium. Question 4 on Tuesday's ballot proposes a $330 million bond to build a new high school on the McCoy property. The idea is met with mixed feelings. Kathleen Borges said she grew up...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island

Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Powerball jackpot announces delay to record $1.9 billion drawing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking drawing for $1.9 billion “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols." “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence artist captures essence of Rhode Island in paintings

From the food to the landscapes, there are so many reasons people call Rhode Island home. One local artist is making it his life's work to capture it all on canvas. Mike Bryce grew up near Blackstone Boulevard in Providence, which is where he spends most of his days painting.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire

Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
HOPKINTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Black Business Association buys building for headquarters, hub for entrepreneurs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Black Business Association on Monday celebrated the acquisition of a new headquarters on Smith Street in Providence. The building will also serve entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. RIBBA supports Black-owned small businesses with access to capital, business development and training, and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
TIVERTON, RI

