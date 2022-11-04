Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
When polls close, Rhode Island Board of Elections ready to count the votes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — As the results from Tuesday’s election come in, they’ll be displayed on boards at the Rhode Island Board of Elections. The polls close at 8, it will take some time to count all the votes. “I’m always looking forward to being able to...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island voters to decide key races for governor, Congress, and more
(WJAR) — The polls are open in Rhode Island, and voters will decide key races in the Ocean State. One of the biggest races is for Rhode Island Governor. Incumbent Governor Dan McKee is seeking his first full term. He is facing Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. This race had...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island voters asked to approve millions in bond funding for schools, environment
Rhode Island’s ballot on Tuesday included three bond questions. Voters were asked to authorize spending $100 million on the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay campus, $250 million on Rhode Island school buildings, and $50 million on environmental and recreational initiatives. Rhode Island voters typically approve bond measures. Cities...
Turnto10.com
Candidates make final push for votes ahead of midterms
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — In the race for Rhode Island governor, the man in the job now tries to hold on. NBC 10 News caught up with Gov. Dan McKee as he met people along Broadway in Newport Monday afternoon. The Democrat was lieutenant governor before taking over last...
Turnto10.com
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
Turnto10.com
Early voting in Rhode Island ends Monday ahead of Tuesday's general election
(WJAR) — Voters in Rhode Island have one more day to cast a ballot early ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting ends at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Rhode Islanders can find their local early voting location online. MORE ELECTIONS COVERAGE: McKee, Kalus make final campaign pushes for...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts voters weigh stark choice for governor
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are weighing starkly different candidates for governor as they cast their ballots. The election pits Democrat Maura Healey, who would be the state's first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor, against Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who was endorsed by Donald Trump.
Turnto10.com
McKee, Kalus make final campaign pushes for Rhode Island Governor
Gov. Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus made their final campaign pushes on Sunday ahead of midterm elections. McKee attended a rally at the State Democratic Headquarters in Warwick encouraging people to vote Democrat up and down the ballot. “The State of Rhode Island, like I’ve said before, has...
Turnto10.com
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
Turnto10.com
Wes Moore defeats Dan Cox, making history to become Maryland's first Black governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Wes Moore cruised to victory Tuesday handily defeating Republican Dan Cox to make history as Maryland’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Cox did not concede late Tuesday, saying he was going to...
Turnto10.com
Voters to decide on future of McCoy Stadium property
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket residents are getting a say in the future of McCoy Stadium. Question 4 on Tuesday's ballot proposes a $330 million bond to build a new high school on the McCoy property. The idea is met with mixed feelings. Kathleen Borges said she grew up...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island
Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
Turnto10.com
Powerball jackpot announces delay to record $1.9 billion drawing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking drawing for $1.9 billion “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols." “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing...
Turnto10.com
Approved Rhode Island charity plates struggle to reach pre-order minimum
Several approved Rhode Island charity license plates are struggling to reach the required pre-order minimum, leaving those who paid waiting years for their plates. Steve D'Acchioli has been waiting since 2014 for the day he'll finally get to put a Boston Bruins Foundation license plate on his car. "After a...
Turnto10.com
Providence artist captures essence of Rhode Island in paintings
From the food to the landscapes, there are so many reasons people call Rhode Island home. One local artist is making it his life's work to capture it all on canvas. Mike Bryce grew up near Blackstone Boulevard in Providence, which is where he spends most of his days painting.
Turnto10.com
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
Turnto10.com
New school bus driver puts in wrong address, drives students to Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A school bus took one wrong turn after another Monday morning, causing some students and parents to panic. The new bus driver accidentally took her students on a much longer ride than anyone expected. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
Turnto10.com
Black Business Association buys building for headquarters, hub for entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Black Business Association on Monday celebrated the acquisition of a new headquarters on Smith Street in Providence. The building will also serve entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. RIBBA supports Black-owned small businesses with access to capital, business development and training, and...
Turnto10.com
Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
Comments / 1