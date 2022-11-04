Read full article on original website
5 Changes to Expect During 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment
Medicare open enrollment begins on October 15 and ends on December 7. You can expect several changes to Medicare next year, including lower costs related to Medicare Part B and Part D premiums. Older adults enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Part D, specifically, should check their plans...
How Much Will Pfizer’s COVID Vaccines Cost in 2023?
Pfizer plans to charge $100-$130 for its COVID-19 vaccines in 2023. As part of the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies are required to cover recommended vaccines. Pfizer has an assistance program for low-income Americans to get vaccinated. Uninsured adults may also be able to get the shots through public health programs.
A Guide to Annual Physicals After 40
When was the last time you had your cholesterol checked? Or a Pap smear completed? Have you ever had the shingles vaccine or a bone density scan?. Many Americans don’t know the answer to these questions—and they don’t know when they’re even supposed to be asking.
